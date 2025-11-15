College GameDay Crew Picks No. 12 BYU vs TCU
On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew picked no. 12 BYU vs TCU. The Cougars, who maintain control over their own destiny, are looking for a bounce -back win over the TCU Horned Frogs. BYU is looking for its first win over TCU since 2007. All but one member of the crew likes BYU's chances to beat TCU.
Below are all their selections along with their commentary.
Desmond Howard: BYU
"With the game being in Provo, it's going to be cold at night time. I think that benefits BYU. They will bounce back from that embarrassing performance [against Texas Tech], so going with the Cougars."
Nick Saban: BYU
"I think BYU bounces back in this one. They learned from last year's, you know, falling apart at the end of the season and hopefully they bounce back and get back in the championship game."
Pat McAfee: BYU
"You're talking about last year. 9-0, lose two out of the last three games for BYU. Don't think that starts with the Texas Tech loss last week. I think we all have respect for Texas Tech after seeing what that was. So I think {BYU is] a great football team. I also like the Mormons. Give me the Cougars of BYU getting a huge bounce-back win."
Aaron Donald (Celebrity Guest Picker): BYU
"Bounce-back weeks. I think BYU has been playing some good football, obviously, you know, bad game last week, but this is a game they're going to show what they're all about today."
"The quarterback's name is Bear...265 pounds," said Pat McAfee.
"This guy is going to go to work." - Aaron Donald
Kirk Herbstreit: TCU
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for BYU-Texas Tech last week. Herbstreit thinks BYU is going to fall apart in November, similar to last season.
"I'm on an island again, kids...I'm going with Josh Hoover. This quarterback from TCU can spin it. Got great receivers. BYU did lose after starting 9-0 last year. They lost two of their last three. I know it's on the road, but I like the speed at TCU."