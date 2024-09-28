College GameDay Crew Picks No. 22 BYU at Baylor
On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew picked BYU-Baylor. Below were the picks and quotes from the show.
Desmond Howard: BYU
"I like BYU big in this one."
Nick Saban: BYU
"I mean, the quarterback, Jake Retzlaff, I mean, that guy made a believer out of me last week. So I'm BYU here."
Ms. Terry (Nick Saban's Wife): BYU
"After the big win against Kansas State. I think they're going to continue it."
Pat McAfee: BYU
"I'll take BYU, they scored 21 points in two minutes last week. I think they can continue to build on that and very mature."
Lee Corso: Baylor
"Not so fast because they got a good defense, but it will be played in Waco."
Kirk Herbstreit
"I don't know. This feels like one of those games where someone knows something...If somebody knows something, I'm going with BYU."
The Last Time These Two Teams Met
The last time these two teams met was in 2022 when no. 21 BYU took down no. 9 Baylor in a double overtime thriller. BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd had two opportunities to win that game with game-winning field goal attempts. Oldroyd missed the potential game-winner in regulation and sent the game to overtime. In the first overtime, Baylor missed a field goal and BYU had another chance to win. Instead, Olroyd missed the field goal again and the game extended into double overtime.
In double overtime, BYU scored a touchdown and got a fourth down stop with Baylor inside the BYU 10 yard-line. Jaren Hall led the Cougars with 261 passing yards. BYU's leading receiver in that game was Chase Roberts. Roberts, of course, is now BYU's leading wide receiver. That BYU-Baylor game in 2022 was a breakout game for Roberts. Puka Nacua was sidelined with an injury, and Roberts stepped in and caught 8 passes for 122 yards.
The last time these two teams met in Waco was in 2021. The Bears ran all over the Cougars in that game, finishing with 303 rushing yards and 534 yards of total offense. Baylor, who was led by now BYU quarterback Gerry Bohanon, would go on to win the Big 12 title and the Sugar Bowl later that year.