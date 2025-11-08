College GameDay Makes Live Picks for No. 7 BYU at No. 8 Texas Tech
The eyes of the college football world are on Lubbock, Texas, where the no. 7 BYU Cougars will look to maintain their undefeated season against no. 8 Texas Tech. The College GameDay crew was onsite for this game. Given the early kickoff time, the crew moved the show inside the stadium to make their picks. All of the analysts liked Texas Tech's chances to pull out the win.
Desmond Howard: Texas Tech
"Patrick, I don't know if you've been watching our show all year long, but I've been riding with the Red Raiders from day one. I'm not jumping off the bandwagon tonight, baby. This happens for this afternoon. Let's go Texas Tech."
Nick Saban: Texas Tech
"I think these are the best two teams in the Big 12, and they're playing here today. They may have to play again, but I think playing at home with this kind of energy in this stadium, I think Texas Tech is going to win it."
Pat McAfee: Texas Tech
"You've got alumni that played ball that want to dumped their money back into everything in the organization. It's seemingly everything that is right about this current NIL transfer reporter era is happening right here in Lubbock, Texas. But BYU, they're undefeated. BYU's got a guy named Bear Bachman. He's 265 pounds. He's not scared of a damn thing. They've got the exciting whites at cornerback. Parker Kingston and Chase Roberts, the wide receivers are spectacular. Their defense, obviously alongside Kelani are hard-nosed, but you step foot in this town one time and you think to yourself. This is the football God's dream. This is God's country. This is the Texas Tech Red Raiders time."
Patrick Mahomes (Celebrity Guest Picker): Texas Tech
Unsurprisingly, Patrick Mahomes picked his alma mater to take care of BYU on Saturday. The star quarterback, who is on his bye week, is in attendance along with his head coach, former BYU lineman Andy Reid.
"The football team's had a great year. I'm looking forward to the Red Raider defense showing the country what they've been doing all year. Jacob Rodriguez, give Heisman votes to him. We're going with the guns up in the Texas Tech Red Raiders."
Kirk Herbstreit did not make a selection since he will be on the call for Texas Tech-BYU. He emphasized the importance of BYU's rushing attack to stay in this game.
"Red Raiders have been tough to run the football in all year, but can LJ Martin get going will be a key in this game," Herbstreid said.