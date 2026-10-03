College GameDay Picks for No. 10 BYU at TCU

On Saturday, no. 10 BYU will be back in action after a week off. The Cougars will take on the Horned Frogs on what could be a rainy night in Fort Worth, Texas. The College GameDay crew picked BYU-TCU on Saturday morning. Below are their picks along with commentary.

Desmond Howard: BYU

"I think BYU in a close one. I wasn't impressed with TCU. I think they keep it close, but BYU is gonna win it."

Nick Saban: BYU

Nick Saban is high on BYU this season. Saban said BYU was the Big 12 team that has impressed him the most on Friday. Then on GameDay, Saban featured BYU's offense and what makes it so difficult to stop. Saban highlighted BYU's rushing attack and the play-action opportunities that the run game opens up. He also highlighted Bachmeier's improved ability to beat defenses over the top.

"[Bear Bachmeier's] a much more efficient, effective passer in the pocket, and that means they're going to be difficult to defend regardless of who they play."



Nick Saban breaks down what makes BYU's QB such a difference maker 🎬 pic.twitter.com/WAoXYpVlew — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 3, 2026

"I think BYU is probably in my estimation, maybe the dark horse to win the Big 12. So I'm staying with BYU."

Pat McAfee: BYU

"Bear Bachmeier, another year of experience playing his best ball. All eyes are on the Holy War just a few weeks from now with Utah. BYU battling. I like BYU to get a big-time win here."

Caitlin Clark (Celebrity Guest Picker): BYU

Celebrity guest picker Catilin Clark did her research on this BYU football team. Clark cited Bear Bachmeier's undefeated record against unranked opponents.

"I got BYU. I think their quarterback hasn't lost the game to an unranked opponent, so let's go. I'm looking forward to the Notre Dame-BYU game. I think that's 2 weeks."

According to comments from Rece Davis this week, BYU-Notre Dame is a potential target for College GameDay if both teams go into that game undefeated.

Kirk Herbstreit: BYU

"Here's the thing the thing with TCU last week against UCF: 11 penalties, 4 turnovers, 4 sacks, just sloppy football, and now you've got to take on the discipline of BYU. I like BYU."

It remains to be seen if BYU will be able to clean up some of the penalties that plagued them against Colorado State. The penalties became an issue mostly in the second half when the game was out of hand. TCU held a players-only meeting this week in an effort to clean up the penalties and mistakes.

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