BYU a Strong Candidate to Host College GameDay for Notre Dame Clash

No. 10 BYU is a few wins away from a potential top 10 showdown with Notre Dame. On the College GameDay podcast, Rece Davis said "there's a really good chance" that GameDay will come to Provo for the BYU-Notre Dame game, assuming both teams are unbeaten going into that game.

Davis was explaining that GameDay, which has only gone to SEC campuses this season, won't only be in SEC venues this season.

"I don't know where else you would have gone the first four weeks if you really looked at the storylines, and then we're at Iowa this week," Davis said. "And, you know, who knows? I'm not trying to give away secrets because no decision has been made, but I think there's a really good chance we'll be at BYU."

Davis clarified thta he is not reporting anything. Rather, he is looking at the schedule that weekend and believes the Cougars and the Fighting Irish could be the most compelling matchup.

"I'm not trying to give anything away. That may not happen...I'm gonna get in trouble with PR and probably with management for even bringing that up. We haven't come close to making a decision on that yet. I'm just looking at the schedule...it might be the best game of the weekend, you know, and both might still be undefeated...it certainly would be a contender."

Today on the College Gameday Podcast Rece Davis said “There’s a really good chance we’ll be at BYU…” for College Gameday when the Cougars match up with Notre Dame on October 17th.



Here’s the full clip for context. pic.twitter.com/6IAYtgp9eJ — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) September 28, 2026

Before BYU can host GameDay in a few weeks, it has to take care of business against TCU and Iowa State. The Cougars will be favored in both of those games, although FPI gives BYU just a 59.6% chance to go 2-0 over the next two games. Meanwhile, there is a 90% chance that Notre Dame will beat both North Carolina and Stanford and come into the BYU game undefeated.

That last time BYU hosted College GameDay was back in 2008 when the Cougars played the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU got the best of BYU that day in a convincing win. That was the first and only time BYU has hosted GameDay in Provo.

Over the last two years, BYU has hosted FOX's Big Noon Kickoff twice for games against Arizona (2024) and Utah (2025). BYU won both of those games after hosting the show.

If both teams are undefeated going into this game, it will go down as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, games ever played in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

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