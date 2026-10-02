Nick Saban Names BYU the Most Impressive Team in the Big 12

BYU is 3-0 and ranked no. 10 in the AP Poll. The Cougars are the highest-ranked team in the Big 12 and one of five Big 12 schools in the AP top 20. They are joined by Texas Tech, Utah, Oklahoma State, and Houston.

In an interview on Friday on the Pat McAfee show, legendary coach Nick Saban said BYU was the Big 12 team that has stood out to him the most so far this season.

"The team that has impressed me the most in the Big 12 is BYU," Saban said. "I mean, I think Bear Bachmeier is playing better at quarterback. He's a more effective, efficient passer. He still can run the ball. They still can run the ball. They play tough on defense, so that's the team that I think everybody needs to keep an eye out for in terms of how this Big 12 works out."

"I'm still a Mountaineer fan and I'm hoping they can rebound against Iowa State..



The team that has impressed me the most in the Big 12 is BYU" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/WYxtq2Xgwr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 2, 2026

Last season, a true freshman Bear Bachmeier led the Cougars to 12 wins. However, he was limited as a passer, especially in the first half of the season. It wasn't until mid October when the Cougars unleashed Bachmeier's throwing ability. Outside of two games against an excellent Texsa Tech defense, Bachmeier played very well during the back half of the season. In games against Iowa State, TCU, and Georgia Tech, Bachmeier flashed his potential as a dropback passer.

Now that Bachmeier is one year older and wiser too, the Cougars bring a more balanced attack to the table. Bachmeier has proven he can beat defenses over the top this season. Opposing defenses will have to respect Bachmeier's throwing ability more than they did last year. During the offseason, Texas Tech head coach admitted that Tech decided to stack the box and force Bachmeier to beat them with his arm. Bachmeier is more capable of punishing defenses with his arm in 2026.

Meanwhile, BYU BYU has one of the most effective rushing attacks in college football. The Cougars have run effectively in all three games, including a home win against Arizona when the Wildcats were selling out against the run.

On Saturday, BYU's offense will face its toughest test of the season on the road at TCU. While the Horned Frogs have underwhelmed as a team this season, their defense has not. The Horned Frogs have allowed more than 20 points just once in a 21-13 loss at UCF.

Nick Saban's impressions of BYU highlight the high potential of this team. Now, the Cougars will try to deliver on the hype, starting with a conference road game in Fort Worth.

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