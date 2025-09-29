Colorado Issues Statement For Derogatory Chant Directed at BYU
In the late hours of Sunday night, Colorado issued a statement condemning a derogatory chant aimed at BYU. The Cougars pulled off a comeback win over the Buffaloes on Saturday, giving BYU its first win in conference play. At the beginning of the game, Colorado students chanted " F--- the Mormons" in Folsom Field."
"The University of Colorado Boulder strongly condemns the use of expletives and religious slurs by individuals in the stands during the recent football game against BYU," Colorado said in a statement. "Such behavior is deeply disappointing and does not reflect the values of respect, inclusion and integrity we expect of our campus community...CU Boulder is committed to fostering an environment where all individuals—students, staff, faculty, alumni,opposing fans and other visitors—feel welcome and safe. Discriminatory language and hostile conduct have no place at our athletic events or anywhere on our campus."
This is certainly not the first time a derogatory chant like this have been aimed at BYU. What made this instance unique is how early it ocurred in the game. The chant broke out in the first quarter before the game got really tense in the second half.
Derogatory incidents have become a growing trend over the last few years at BYU road games. USC apologized to BYU after their students started an "offensive chant" during a football game. Oregon apologized to BYU in 2022 after their students started an anti-Mormon chant during a football game. Arizona issued an apology after an "unacceptable chant" echoed through the McKale Center after BYU won a controversial game against the Wildcats.
Stanford apologized to BYU in 2022 after its band performed an offensive skit during halftime. Most fans probably don't remember that 2022 was not the first time the Stanford band had used a halftime performance to poke fun at BYU. Back in 2004, the Stanford AD apologized to BYU after the Cardinal band mocked BYU and its historic ties to Polygamy.
All of those incidents occurred on the campuses of former Pac-12 schools. It sheds light, perhaps, on why BYU was never invited to join the former power league despite being a geographical and competitive fit. The league eventually dissolved after a series of bad decisions led to its downfall.
This is the second incident between BYU and a school that are currently in the Big 12, a conference that includes other religious institutions. The Big 12 has not released a statement on the incidents.