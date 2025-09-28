Deion Sanders Says Bear Bachmeier was 'Phenomenal' in BYU's Comeback Win
On Saturday night, the BYU football team overcame an early 14-0 deficit in a 24-21 win over Colorado. The Colorado defense stacked the box to stop LJ Martin, and forced BYU true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier to beat them. And he did.
After the game, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said Bachmeier was "phenomenal" on Saturday night.
"That's a good team, fundamentally sound," Sanders said. "[BYU] played their butts off. The young quarterback was phenomenal - [I'm] proud of him. He did what he had to do to win the game. He made the plays he was supposed to make to win the game."
Bachmeier was making his first conference start and just the second road start of his young career. The true freshman finished 19/27 for 179 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. He was most effective on the ground, where he tallied 98 yards on 15 carries.
When BYU couldn't move the ball on the ground with the running backs early in the game, it was Bachmeier that sparked the run game.
Bachmeier led touchdown drives of 94 yards, 77 yards, and 74 yards. He also led a 65-yard drive that ended in a field goal. That drive stalled deep in Colorado territory when the Cougars turned to the run game to punch it in.
Later on, BYU used Bachmeier's arm to convert in the endzone and it worked. Bachmeier connected with Chase Roberts for two touchdown passes, including one on fourth down that gave BYU its first lead of the game. That was an important development for a BYU offense that has struggled in the redzone this season.
Most impressively, Bachmeier protected the football again. There was one throw in particular that could have been intercepted, but besides that throw, Bachmeier protected the ball against a Colorado defense that has been able to generate takeaways this year.
Bachmeier has accounted for 10 touchdowns this season and no turnovers. Bachmeier has slowly been getting better and better against outmatched opponents, but Saturday was the first time where BYU needed Bear to carry the offense to a win. And he did.