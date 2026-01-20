Kansas Coach Bill Self Gives Update After Brief Health Scare

Kansas coach Bill Self will not coach the No. 19 Jayhawks’ road game against Colorado after his hospitalization Monday, he announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ll be sitting out tonight’s game, and as I’ve said before, we have an elite coaching staff at KU, and I know our players are in good hands in Boulder,” Self said via Jeff Borzello of ESPN. “Jacque Vaughn will serve as the acting head coach tonight.”

Self did not feel well Monday and was taken to the hospital out of what Kansas deemed “an abundance of caution.” The coach, 63, had two stents inserted in July after feeling ill then.

Vaughn, 50, played collegiately for the Jayhawks and has coached the Magic and the Nets in the past. He is 129-226 lifetime in the NBA with playoff appearances in 2020 and 2023.

Self has led the Jayhawks to two national titles (2008 and 2022), and is a seven-time conference coach of the year between Tulsa and Kansas over the course of a three-decade career split between four teams. Kansas is 13-5 this season, and returned to the Top 25 Monday after a two-week absence on the strength of a blowout victory over then-No. 2 Iowa State last Tuesday.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated