Eight BYU Football Transfer Targets That Ended Up at Other Schools
Throughout the transfer cycle, BYU pursued a handful of transfers that ended up at other schools. Today, we're going over eight former BYU transfer targets and where they ended up transferring to.
Cam Calhoun - CB
Utah transfer Cameron Calhoun was a priority BYU target after he entered the transfer portal. Calhoun took a visit to BYU before visiting Alabama and committing to the Crimson Tide.
Kaeo Akana - DE
Utah transfer and former four-star recruit Kaeo Akana took an official visit to BYU after entering the transfer portal. Akana went from Provo to Los Angeles where he visited UCLA and committed after his visit. In an interesting turn of events, Akana de-committed from UCLA a few days ago and committed to Hawaii.
Lance Holtzclaw - DE
Washington transfer Lance Holtzclaw took a series of official visits, starting with a visit to BYU. He picked up a late offer from Utah and ended up committing to the Utes.
Tre Spivey - WR
Kansas State wide receiver Tre Spivey picked up an offer from BYU after entering the transfer portal. BYU tried to get Spivey on campus for a visit, but he never made it to Provo. He ended up committing to Big 12 foe Arizona.
Hauss Hejny - QB
BYU offered TCU quarterback transfer Hauss Hejny when he was in the transfer portal. Hejny committed to Oklahoma State where he will have the chance to earn the starting job in 2025.
The offer to Hejny was noteworthy, even though Hejny didn't end up in Provo. This offer signaled that BYU was trying to bring in a quarterback in the right circumstances. Hejny had four years of eligibility remaining, so he had the potential to be the quarterback of the future.
If the right quarterback becomes available in the Spring transfer window, BYU could go after a quarterback again.
Luke McGary - TE
Tusla tight end Luke McGary picked up a BYU offer after entering the transfer portal. McGary transferred to Houston and BYU picked up Utah transfer tight end Carsen Ryan.
Jack Tanner - OL
Another Tulsa, offensive tackle Jack Tanner, picked up a portal offer from BYU. Tanner ended up committing to Kansas.
David Oke - DL
Abilene Christian defensive tackle David Oke picked up over a dozen offers after entering the transfer portal, including one from BYU. Oke committed to Arkansas and BYU ended up signing Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa.