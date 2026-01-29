Projecting BYU's Offensive Depth Chart in 2026 After the Transfer Window

The transfer window is closed. While BYU can add players that are already in the portal to round out the roster, most of the roster is set. In this article, we'll project the offensive depth chart for the Cougars in 2026.

Quarterback

Bear Bachmeier Treyson Bourguet Enoch Watson

Bear Bachmeier goes into his sophomore season as BYU's starting quarterback. If Bachmeier can improve on his performance as a true freshman, he can take BYU to greater heights in 2026.

Behind Bachmeier, Treyson Bourguet and Enoch Watson will battle for the backup quarterback job. We give Bourguet the slight edge due to his experience.

Running Back

LJ Martin Sione Moa Jovesa Damuni DeVaugh Eka

LJ Martin returns to BYU for his senior season. He is obviously the workhouse back as the returning offensive player of the year in the Big 12.

Sione Moa projects as the backup with a full offseason to recover from the injury that kept him out for most of the 2025 season. Behind Moa, Jovesa Damuni and DeVaughn Eka fill out the other scholarships in the room.

Wide Receiver

Jojo Phillips Tei Nacua OR Reggie Frischknecht

Parker Kingston Tiger Bachmeier OR Jaron Pula

Cody Hagen OR Kyler Kasper

Parker Kingston and Jojo Phillips will start for BYU at wide receiver. Kyler Kasper could push for the third starting spot and we expect Cody Hagen to be in the mix as well.

One wildcard in this group is true freshman Jaron Pula. Pula absolutely has the talent to see the field right away. It will come down to his ability to digest BYU's playbook and stay healthy.

Tight End

Walker Lyons Roger Saleapaga Keayen Nead OR Noah Moeaki

We expect four-star transfer Walker Lyons to start for BYU. We expect Oregon transfer Roger Saleapaga to be in the rotation right away as well.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

Andrew Gentry Andrew Williams OR Siosiua Latu-Finau

BYU mas made a habit of moving right tackles over to left tackle. For the purposes of this article, we'll move 2025 starting right tackle Andrew Gentry over to left tackle. Whether it's at left tackle or right tackle, it's safe to pencil in Gentry as a starter in 2026.

Behind Gentry, a trio of underclassmen could compete for the backup tackles jobs. Andrew Williams, Siosiua Latu-Finau, and Ethan Thomason were all true freshmen a season ago. Now, they will compete to be the next in line at tackle.

Left Guard

Paki Finau Bott Mulitalo

We give Washington transfer Paki Finau the edge to start at left guard. Finau was effective in his time at guard for Washington, and we like his chances to start in the season opener next September.

True freshman Bott Mulitalo has the talent to crack the two-deep right away. It's rare for true freshmen to play right away along the offensive line, but Mulitalo will try to overcome the odds.

Center

Bruce Mitchell Sonny Makasini

Bruce Mitchell was an all-conference selection at center in 2025 and you can put his name in sharpie as the 2026 starter. Mitchell was great for BYU last season.

Right Guard

Kyle Sfarcioc Zak Yamauchi

BYU rotated multiple players at the guard spots in 2025 and Kyle Sfarcioc was one of them. Sfarcioc became a starter at the end of the season for BYU, so we give him the edge to start at right guard as a senior. Stanford transfer Zak Yamuachi will push Sfarcioc for the starting spot, and potentially position himself to be the starter in 2027 and beyond.

Right Tackle

JR Sia Ethan Thomason

Utah State transfer JR Sia has starting experience thanks to his 10 starts for the Aggies last season. Sia progressed as the season went on, so we give him the slight edge to win the starting right tackle spot. Sia will be important to follow this offseason. He has three years of eligibility remaining, so he could be a long-term solution at tackle if he wins the job.

Ethan Thomason was a coveted recruit coming out of high school. The Colorado native was a true freshman returned missionary last season. Now that he has had a chance to shake the mission rust, we give him the edge to crack the two-deep.

More BYU Football Coverage