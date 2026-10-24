ESPN College GameDay Crew Predicts Winner for Unbeaten BYU at UCF

The no. 2 BYU football program faces a road test at UCF on Saturday afternoon. The UCF Knights, coming off a bye, have been competitive in every game this season. BYU has to travel two time zones just one week after an emotional win over a top five Notre Dame team. This game is the definition of a trap game and the betting line reflects that. The Cougars are only favored by a touchdown.

The College GameDay crew submitted their picks for BYU-UCF on Saturday morning. GameDay was in Salt Lake City to feature Utah-Houston.

Desmond Howard: BYU

"We had a chance to see these guys in person last week...that defense, those guys are for real. Defense travels. I'm going with BYU."

The BYU defense limited one of the best offenses in college football against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were gifted two short fields, and BYU's defense only allowed 24 points and two touchdowns.

Nick Saban: BYU

"You know, after being in Provo last week, the DNA of this team, just seems like they got it together. So I know they're going to be challenged by, you know, UCF today, but I'm going to BYU."

If anyone knows how to diagnose a team's culture, it's Nick Saban. Saban has been higher on BYU than most throughout the season.

Pat McAfee: BYU

"I'll tell you what, how could you not go with BYU? A shoutout to Provo getting another big-time win, Dalton. The BYU Cougars number 2 team in the country, mature enough to handle it, I think, Dalton."

Pat McAfee was the only GameDay analyst that correctly picked BYU's upset over the Fighting Irish last week. Celebrity guest picker Steve Young also picked BYU and he was a perfect 10-0 with his picks. Considering the chaos in college football last weekend, Young's perfect 10-0 record was remarkable.

Dalton Kincaid (Celebrity Guest Picker): UCF

"You think they're mature enough to handle it on the other side, I do not. I think, you know, they're coming off an emotional win last week and they're heading to UCF. UCF's got a homecoming game, and I think they pull it out today."

Dalton Kincaid graduated from Utah with a sour taste in his mouth towards BYU. He only faced BYU once in 2021 when the Cougars beat the Utes for the first time since 2009.

Kirk Herbstreit: BYU

"Keyone Jenkins, the backup quarterback for UCF, I think he's the key to this game. He's been playing over the last 5 weeks or so, but Bear Bachmier, as a starter, he's 18-2, only two losses to Texas Tech. I think it's a challenge. It's a tougher game than you think, so you might be right, but I think the Cougs end up winning."

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