Steve Young and College GameDay Make Their Picks for No 8 BYU vs No 2 Notre Dame

PROVO, UT - The environment was electric in Provo as BYU hosted College GameDay for the first time since 2009. Cosmo flew out of the sky, a student made a kick worth $3 million dollars, and BYU fans created an amazing atmosphere. The no. 8 BYU Cougars will be at the center of the college football universe on Saturday night. Below were the GameDay picks and other news and notes from an entertaining morning in Provo.

College GameDay selections for BYU vs Notre Dame | BYU On SI

Stanford Steve: Notre Dame

Stanford Steve cited BYU's record as a home underdog: 6-1 in the last 7 games. However, he also expressed his personal frustrations with BYU since the Cougars stole former Stanford quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Bear Bachmeier. Steve went with Notre Dame.

Desmond Howard: Notre Dame

"You know, they say defense travels. You look at this Notre Dame defense, they only allow 11 points per game and 214 yards. The number one total defense in the country without LJ Martin for BYU. I don't know if they're going to be able to get that running game going. Too much pressure on the quarterback. I got to go with Notre Dame, coach."

Nick Saban: Notre Dame

Nick Saban picked BYU as his super dog to cover against Notre Dame. However, he picked the Fighting Irish to leave Provo with a top 10 road win.

"I really like BYU's team this year. This may be the best team they've had for a long time," Saban said. "They've played good defense and I picked BYU as my super dog. But what is Notre Dame's motto this year? Leave no doubt, Notre Dame."

Steve Young: BYU

"Bachmeier is ascending. you do not want to sleep on this guy."

"Bear Bachmeier, you do not want to sleep on this guy!"



Steve Young takes BYU and is ready to back Bear up if needed 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/XSyfDa3T0W — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2026

Pat McAfee: BYU

"I'm a little bit worried about a magical fairy tale coming to an abrupt end with CJ Carr, Notre Dame, and Marcus Freeman. Waiting for this moment...I'm going to let you know. Maybe it was the Book of Mormon that I read earlier. Maybe it's the tie...give me the Mormons."

BROTHER PAT IS RIDING WITH THE MORMONS 🔥



An electric morning in Provo wrapped up with Pat and Steve picking the Cougars 😤 pic.twitter.com/HoYrMbFlEV — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2026

BYU Student Hits a $3 Million Dollar Kick

During Pat McAfee's "Kicking is Easy" competition, BYU student Carter Smith had the chance to make a kick worth $3 million dollars. Ryan Smith increased the amount of money on the line with this kick. Smith, wearing a SpiderMan costume, hooked the first kick, but he was given a second chance. The second kick was a knuckle ball that stayed just straight enough to make it through the uprights.

With great power, comes great responsibility, and $3 million dollars 💰🕷️ pic.twitter.com/Llto9WET7H — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2026

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