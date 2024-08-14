ESPN FPI Predicts Every Game on the 2024 BYU Football Schedule
The college football season is just a few weeks away. ESPN FPI cemented its preseason predictions for every game on the 2024 BYU football schedule. FPI's projected record for the Cougars is 4.8-7.2 in 2024, largely in line with the Vegas expectations for BYU. The Cougars will be favored in only three games according to FPI, and they have a 35.4% chance to get to six wins. Here are the game-by-game predictions for every game on the schedule.
August 31, 2024 vs Southern Illinois
FPI Prediction: BYU 89.7% chance to win
BYU kicks off the 2024 season with a home game against FCS foe Southern Illinois. This will be a good tune-up opportunity for the Cougars who face a very challenging schedule the rest of the way. BYU has never lost to an FCS foe, but FPI gives Southern Illinois a 10.3% chance to pull off the upset.
September 6, 2024 @ SMU
FPI Prediction: BYU 19.7% chance to win
SMU is coming off an AAC championship in 2023. The Mustangs will become members of the ACC for the 2024 season. Road wins in the state of Texas have been hard to come by, and this will be a very challenging game for BYU. According to FPI, this is the most challenging game on the 2024 schedule.
September 14, 2024 @ Wyoming
FPI Prediction: BYU 60.9% chance to win
If you look up "trap game" in the college football dictionary, it might just say BYU-Wyoming in 2024. Wyoming will be the second consecutive road game for BYU. Wyoming fans hate BYU and this will be the biggest home game for a Wyoming team that has proven dangerous over the last few years. If BYU is going to make a bowl game in 2024, this is a must-win game.
This is one of three games where BYU will be favored according to FPI's preseason expectations. The Cougars have a 60.9% chance to win in Laramie.
September 21, 2024 vs #18 Kansas State
FPI Prediction: BYU 27.9% chance to win
BYU kicks off its conference slate at home against Kansas State. Kansas State has established itself as one of the top-tier teams in the conference. This game will test BYU's defensive front seven.
This will be Avery Johnson's first road start in conference play. FPI gives BYU a 27.9% chance to win.
September 28, 2024 @ Baylor
FPI Prediction: BYU 34.0% chance to win
The last time BYU played at Baylor, the Bears ran all over the Cougars on their way to a Big 12 championship. Baylor was arguably the worst team in the conference in 2023. FPI still likes Baylor's chances to win at home.
October 12th vs #21 Arizona
FPI Prediction: BYU 33.8% chance to win
After a bye week, the Cougars host Arizona for their second home game of the conference slate. The Wildcats have some of the best skill players in the country and they are led by star quarterback Noah Fifita. If Arizona can improve its offensive line, they will be very, very hard to beat.
FPI gives BYU a 1 in 3 chance to win this one.
October 18th vs #17 Oklahoma State
FPI Prediction: BYU 30.2% chance to win
A Friday night game at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Oklahoma State is one of only two conference opponents that BYU will play in its first two seasons in the Big 12. The Cowboys, who lost to Texas in the Big 12 championship, have to come to Provo this time.
BYU has been very good in revenge games. The Cougars have an opportunity to get revenge after they lost in double overtime to the Cowboys in November. FPI gives BYU a 30.2% chance to get revenge and beat the Cowboys.
October 26th @ UCF
FPI Prediction: BYU 22.7% chance to win
BYU faces UCF for the first time as a conference foe in 2024. Having an extra day to prepare for this one will be beneficial. The Knights have quickly become one of the top recruiting programs in the conference. UCF will have the speed advantage, so the Cougars will have to win this game in the trenches.
This is the second most challenging game on BYU's schedule according to FPI.
November 9th @ Utah
FPI Prediction: BYU 24.0% chance to win
The BYU-Utah rivalry is back and it's on the biggest stage it's ever been. FPI gives BYU a 24.0% chance to pull off the upset and beat the Utes.
November 16th vs Kansas
FPI Prediction: BYU 27.5% chance to win
After what will likely be an emotional game against Utah, BYU returns home to face Kansas.
November 23rd @ Arizona State
FPI Prediction: BYU 42.4% chance to win
This is a road game, but BYU fans will show up in bunches to support the Cougars in the desert. Arizona State was not a good team in 2023. This is one of the more winnable games in conference play according to FPI, but Arizona State is still favored.
November 30th vs Houston
FPI Prediction: BYU 62.6% chance to win
Houston comes to Provo for the first time as a member of the Big 12. With new coach Willie Fritza at the helm, Houston will be looking for its first ever win over BYU. Houston is 0-3 all time against BYU.
FPI gives BYU an edge in this one with a 62.6% chance to win.