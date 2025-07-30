Fall Camp Preview: BYU Offense Poised for Step Forward, Even Without QB1
Happy first day of fall camp to those who celebrate, which is presumably the person reading this article. As the calendar turns to another football season, it’s time for sweeping proclamations and bold prognostications. For those, like this author, who didn’t get a perfect score on the SAT, it's time for hot takes.
BYU’s offense was poised for a big step forward this season. That was until QB Jake Retzlaff left the program in July. Still, there is plenty of talent on this BYU offense to feel optimistic about the outlook of this season. Here is our position-by-position prediction on how each group will fare compared to a season ago.
Wide Receiver
Projected Depth Chart
1. Chase Roberts, Jojo Phillips, Parker Kingston
2. Cody Hagen, Tiger Bachmeier, Lamason Waller
Prognosis: Same
Expecting BYU's receivers to live up to last year's bar might feel like a bold prediction considering BYU lost Darius Lassiter and Keelan Marion. Still, there is reason for optimism. For one, Chase Roberts is back and is considered to be a top 10 receiver in next year’s NFL draft by PFF. Second, BYU’s most efficient pass catchers from last season are still on the team. While known for the big play, Lassiter and Marion never seemed to be on the same page with former QB Jake Retzlaff. When targeting Lassiter and Marion, BYU quarterbacks had a pass efficiency rating of 127.8, which would be bottom 25% nationally last season. When targeting Roberts, Philips, and Kingston, BYU quarterbacks had a pass efficiency rating of 181.6, higher than the nation's most efficient passer Jaxson Dart (180.7).
While the depth behind those three lacks experience, you could argue the depth is more talented than any other year in BYU history. Hagen, Bachmeier, and Waller were all 4-star recruits in their respective high school classes, while Reggie Frischknecht led all Junior College receivers in touchdowns last season and Tei Nacua’s last name is Nacua. While BYU may not be able to replace the unexpected losses of Lassiter and Marion, they should be able to recreate their production in the aggregate.
Tight Ends
Projected depth chart
1. Carsen Ryan
2. Noah Moeaki/Ethan Erickson
Prognosis: Better
Laments about BYU’s lack of tight end usage last season were well documented, but one could argue that BYU didn’t have a tight end to use last season. Departing seniors Matava Taase and Mason Fakahua were essentially travel-sized offensive lineman while Keanu Hill and Ryner Swanson never really found their footing as blockers. As a result, BYU telegraphed every play call based on tight end personnel. That should change this year. Ryan received an 73.1 run block grade at UCLA in 2023 and has contributed a career 189.2 pass efficiency rating when targeted despite receiving most of his targets from Ethan Garbers and Isaac Wilson. If he stays healthy, BYU has a legit dual-threat tight end for the first time since BYU had a healthy Isaac Rex.
Running Backs
Projected depth chart
1. LJ Martin
2. Sione Moa/Hinkley Ropati
Prognosis: Better
I expect BYU’s running backs to be better by virtue of all of them returning, starting with LJ Martin. BYU’s run game jumped from 4.1 yards per carry last season to 5.1 yards per carry once they regained a healthy Martin and with one more offseason of health and speed training, anything less than 1,000 yards from Martin would frankly be a disappointment. Martin will once again be backed up by Moa and Ropati who combined for 5.1 yards per carry and nearly 4 yards after contact. BYU's offense is at it's best when they run the ball efficiently. In an offense built on physical running and play action pass, an experienced running back room like this one is a massive deal to an offense breaking in a new QB.
Offensive line
Projected depth chart
1. Isaiah Jatta, Weylin Lapuaho, Bruce Mitchell, Austin Leausa, Andrew Gentry
2. Andrew Williams, Joe Brown, Kyle Sfronic, Sonny Makasini, Jake Griffin
Prognosis: Same
There is a lot to like about BYU’s starters along the offensive line. BYU’s interior three played meaningful snaps at a high level in a combined 35 games last season, while Isaiah Jatta and Andrew Gentry are both upperclassmen transfers with blue-chip recruit pedigree. If this line hits, BYU could have 2-3 linemen drafted in the 2026 NFL draft. If the line doesn’t gel, a la 2023, BYU wont be able to move the sticks consistently enough for any of these other position groups to matter. In the end, I think these starters are too talented for the line to take a step back with TJ Woods at the helm. The depth outside Makasini, though, is a major concern if the front line becomes a revolving door due to injury. Andrew Williams, Joe Brown, and Jake Griffin certainly have the talent to be great at BYU, but they are likely a year of development away before anyone can feel confident in their production.
Quarterback
Projected depth chart
1. Mccae Hillstead
2. Bear Bachmeier/Treyson Bourget
Prognosis: Worse
If you are a loyal reader of BYU On SI, we have broken down BYU’s pending QB battle from every angle without putting ourselves under center. For a full breakdown of the strengths and weaknesses of each player, read here. Regardless of who wins the battle, though, replacing Retzlaff is a complicated endeavor. Retzlaff was nearly everything BYU needed him to be last season, but when one looks at his passing production in a vacuum, Retzlaff was frankly average. Retzlaff was no higher than 7th in the Big 12 in yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage. He was 13th out of 18 qualifying QB’s in big-time throw percentage and turnover-worthy play rate. BYU won 10 games last season with under 240 yards passing. In summary, BYU doesn't need Jim McMahon to win 11 games. They need a replacement level player. As a passer, Hillstead gives BYU the best chance to replace that production.
As a true freshman at Utah State, Hillstead’s big-time throw rate was twice Retzlaff’s. Hillstead maintaining a similar turnover-worthy play rate despite facing a near constant barrage of pressure. Hillstead is also a better downfield passer than Retzlaff statistically, with a 48.3% adj completion percentage on deep balls compared to 42.1% for Retzlaff. Lastly, both posted 90+ passing grades from a clean pocket and sub 35 grades under pressure. As a passer, Hillstead can be exactly what Retzlaff was.
Where BYU will really miss Retzlaff, and the reason I think BYU’s QB play will be worse, is Retzlaff’s legs. Retzlaff was BYU’s leading rusher for the first half of the season and had a knack for escaping pressure with only 14.7% of pressures becoming sacks (22.7% for Hillstead). Retzlaff averaged 11.7 yards per carry on scrambles (5.5 for Hillstead), and a 23% explosive run rate. Bachmeier, even as a true freshman, should be able to compete with that, but lacks the experience to reasonably match Retzlaff as a passer.
Overall Prognosis
Better
In the end, if the other position groups play out like we expect, QB play taking a small step back shouldn’t matter all that much. If the running backs and O-line are better, the QB won’t be required to be Retzlaff the runner stay ahead of the chains. If the receivers and tight ends are better, the QB will have more outlets when pressure comes and more opportunities to push the ball down the field from a clean pocket. Truly, though, the biggest reason for optimism is Aaron Roderick. When Roderick has had and average or better offensive line, BYU has ranked 3rd, 6th, 22nd, and 31st nationally in offensive efficiency according to FPI. That is among the nation's most consistent offensive programs. Roderick is certainly not a perfect play-caller, but without question, he maximizes the talent on his offenses, and this 2025 squad has plenty of it.