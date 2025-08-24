Five Burning Questions for the First BYU Football Depth Chart
It's finally game week for the BYU football program. On Saturday, three of BYU's opponents were in action while the Cougars watched from home. Now on Monday, BYU will release the first depth chart of the 2025 season. Here are five burning questions that the first depth chart can answer.
1. The Defensive Ends
BYU has more talent at defensive end than any other season in the Kalani Sitake era. The Cougars went into camp with multiple players competing for playing time like Logan Lutui, Bodie Schoonover, Viliami Po'uha, Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, and Ephraim Asiata among others.
Throughout camp, BYU started moving some of those defensive ends around. Asiata and Akana were effective in a hybrid linebacker/edge rusher role. Viliami Po'uha and Bodie Schoonover, according to Jay Hill, were asked to slide inside to the interior defensive line in certain formations.
How will the defensive end depth chart look like for week one? That's the most burning depth chart question heading into game week.
2. The Offensive Line
Throughout camp, BYU has maintained that there are 8-9 offensive linemen that are capable of starting. The right guard spot has been up for grabs during camp. BYU declined to name a starting five on the final day of camp.
We have a decent idea for how it will come together on Saturday, but the depth chart could provide the final answers to the puzzle. Isaiah Jatta (left) and Andrew Gentry (right) have locked down the starting tackle spots. Weylin Lapuaho will start at left guard as long as he is healthy - he was banged up at times during camp. Bruce Mitchell will start at center. Austin Leausa, in our opinion, is the frontrunner to win the right guard spot. He has been competing with Sonny Makasini and Kyle Sfarcioc for that starting job.
3. The Backup QB
True freshman Bear Bachmeier will get the start for BYU at quarterback. Behind Bachmeier, BYU declined to name a backup quarterback coming out of camp.
BYU might name a backup on Monday or they might list Hillstead and Bourguet as co-backups. Either way, it's fair to assume that Hillstead is likely the backup since he was the quarterback that pushed Bachmeier the most for the starting job.
4. The Cornerbacks
BYU's top three cornerbacks are Mory Bamba, Evan Johnson, and Tre Alexander. Typically only two starters are listed on the depth chart. We expect all three to play, but the depth chart could indicate who BYU's top two corners are going into the season.
5. The Mike Linebacker
Going into camp, Siale Esera looked like the next starting mike linebacker for BYU. Esera was coming off a strong Spring Camp. Throughout camp, however, Esera has been pushed by UCLA transfer Choe Bryant-Strother. Bryant-Strother missed most of last season due to injury.
Like the cornerbacks mentioned above, we expect both Esera and Bryant-Strother to play. The depth chart could tell us who leads that position battle going into the season.