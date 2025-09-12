Five Games for BYU Fans to Watch During the Bye Week
The BYU football program has the weekend off as they prepare to take on East Carolina next week. Even though the Cougars won't be in action, there are a few relevant games for BYU fans to watch over the college football weekend, beginning with two Friday night contests.
Friday
Colorado at Houston
5:30 PM Mountain Time
ESPN
Colorado and Houston kickoff Big 12 play on Friday night. The Cougars and the Buffaloes square off later this month in what will be the conference opener for BYU. This game will be especially relevant to watch since Colorado will be trying out a new quarterback - and one that could be the quarterback that BYU faces - in Ryan Staub. Colorado brought two quarterbacks to Big 12 media days and Staub wasn't one of them. Staub was the third-string quarterback to start out the season.
Kansas State at Arizona
7:00 PM Mountain Time
FOX
Kansas State is fighting to keep their season alive on the road against Arizona. The Wildcats have been the most disappointing team in the conference so far this season. This game is a non-conference game as it was scheduled before Arizona joined the Big 12. BYU travels to Tuscon to play the Wildcats next month.
Saturday
Pitt vs WVU
1:30 PM Mountain Time
ESPN
BYU plays WVU in a few weeks, but even if the Cougars weren't about the play the Mountaineers, this is a game worth watching. The Backyard Brawl is a heated rivalry that every college football fan should enjoy.
East Carolina vs Coastal
5:30 PM Mountain Time
ESPN+
BYU will have another chance to scout its next opponent when East Carolina takes on Coastal Carolina. The Pirates have been able to move the ball through the air, averaging more than 350 passing yards per game.
Duke vs Tulane
6:00 PM Mountain Time
ESPN2
Former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff leads his 2-0 Tulane team against Duke. This game is not only interesting because of Retzlaff, but also because former Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah returns home as Duke's starting quarterback. Mensah took a large NIL offer to leave Tulane and transfer to Duke.