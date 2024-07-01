Five Players will Represent BYU at 2024 Big 12 Media Days
On Monday, BYU announced the five players that will travel to Las Vegas to participate in Big 12 media days. Veteran defensive end Tyler Batty will headline the group. He will be joined by fellow defensive standout Jakob Robinson. On the offensive side, veteran offensive lineman Connor Pay will be joined by wide receivers Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter.
Tyler Batty is the lone member of the BYU football team that will have participated in both the 2023 and 2024 Big 12 media days. BYU is one of only five Big 12 schools that will not bring a quarterback to Big 12 media days. Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, and Iowa State are the other teams that will not bring their quarterbacks.
Big 12 media days will take place over the course of two days in Allegiant Stadium. Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah will be present July 9 while Arizona, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Colorado, Houston, Kansas and West Virginia will take the stage July 10.
Here are the rest of the players that will be present at Big 12 media days.
Arizona
QB Noah Fifita
DB Gunner Maldonado
LB Jacob Manu
WR Tetairoa McMillan
Arizona State
DB Xavion Alford
OL Leif Fautanu
RB Cameron Skattebo
DL Clayton Smith
Baylor
WR Ketron Jackson
LB Matt Jones
RB Richard Reese
LB Keaton Thomas
DB Carl Williams, IV
BYU
DE Tyler Batty
OL Connor Pay
DB Jakob Robinson
WR Darius Lassiter
WR Chase Roberts
UCF
QB KJ Jefferson
RB RJ Harvey
WR Kobe Hudson
DT Lee Hunter
LB Deshawn Pace
Cincinnati
DB Derrick Canteen
P Mason Fletcher
RB Corey Kiner
OL Luke Kandra
Colorado
ATH Travis Hunter
QB Shedeur Sanders
S Shilo Sanders
P Mark Vassett
Houston
OL Tank Jenkins
DB Latrell McCutchin, Sr.
LB Jamal Morris
QB Donovan Smith
Iowa State
DB Beau Freyler
WR Jayden Higgins
WR Jaylin Noel
DL J.R. Singleton
Kansas
QB Jalon Daniels
DB Mello Dotson
RB Devin Neal
DE Jereme Robinson
Kansas State
QB Avery Johnson
OL Hadley Panzer
LB Austin Moore
DE Brendan Mott
DB Marques Sigle
Oklahoma State
QB Alan Bowman
RB Ollie Gordon II
LB Nick Martin
LB Collin Oliver
TCU
WR Jack Bech
DL Caleb Fox
QB Josh Hoover
OL Mike Nichols
LB Namdi Obiazor
Texas Tech
RB Tahj Brooks
QB Behren Morton
LB Bryce Ramirez
LB Jacob Rodriguez
OL Caleb Rogers
Utah
TE Brant Kuithe
LB Karene Reid
QB Cameron Rising
DT Junior Tafuna
West Virginia
DB Aubrey Burks
QB Garrett Greene
DL Sean Martin
OL Wyatt Milum