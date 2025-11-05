Five Takeaways from the BYU's Initial Ranking in the College Football Playoff Rankings
On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled the first CFP rankings of the 2025 season. BYU came in at no. 7, their highest ranking ever in the initial CFP rankings and their second highest all time.
If the season ended today, BYU would host Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Here are our five BYU-adjacent takeaways from the first rankings. But before we get into the takeaways, here is the full top 25.
The Initial CFP Top 25
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Virginia
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Miami
- USC
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Washington
- Pitt
- Tennessee
1. The Big 12 has a legitimate shot at three CFP bids
After a chaotic weekend of college football that saw two top 15 ACC teams lose, the Big 12 has a legitimate chance at three bids in the College Football Playoff.
It's hard to believe that's possible after seeing how the 2024 committee viewed the Big 12.
The Big 12 has three teams in the top 13 in BYU (7), Texas Tech (8), and Utah (13). All three teams have a legitimate chance at an at-large bid at this point of the season. If BYU and Texas Tech finishes 11-1 and Utah finishes 10-2, the Big 12 could be looking at a three-bid league.
2. BYU's win over Utah creates a valuable floor
BYU has a head-to-head win over rival Utah. With the Utes being ranked 13, Utah is the floor for where BYU could be ranked if they drop a game in November. With only one loss, BYU won't be ranked below Utah who has two losses.
In other words, BYU would be ranked no lower than 12th if they lose at Texas Tech this weekend. That is very important for BYU's at-large chances. The Cougars appear to have a one-loss mulligan they could use in November and still be in the playoff picture.
3. The ACC is in a bad spot
While the Big 12 is in a good spot after the initial rankings, the ACC is in a very bad spot. The ACC's highest-ranked team is Virginia at no. 14. They also have Louisville at no. 15, Georgia Tech at no. 17, and Miami at no. 18.
It's going to be an uphill battle for the ACC to get multiple teams into the playoff if the initial rankings are any indication.
4. BYU overcame some brand bias, but certainly not all
While BYU's no. 7 ranking is better than their initial ranking last year when they were 8-0, there is still some brand bias that is hurting BYU. However, BYU was able to overcome some of that this year.
BYU leapfrogged Oregon - who is lacking a really quality win - who was ranked ahead of the Cougars in the AP Poll. That is a good sign and it shows that this committee was able to remove at least a little bit of brand bias when it came to evaluating BYU.
However, the brand bias still hurt BYU in the end. On the CFP rankings show, they talked about the "three undefeated teams": Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M. They failed to mention that BYU is also undefeated and in a P4 league.
BYU was probably downgraded for winning so many close games. Meanwhile, Georgia, who is ranked in the top five, has needed multiple fourth quarter comebacks to win the games they have this year. And they have suffered a loss while BYU has not.
ESPN's Strength of Record ranks BYU fourth nationally. Using that metric as a guide, you could make an argument that BYU is still undervalued by the committee.
5. BYU could shoot into the top five with a win over no. 8 Texas Tech
BYU has a legitimate chance to jump into the top five with a win over Texas Tech. Even though the Red Raiders suffered a loss at Arizona State, the committee clearly values how dominate they have been in every other game this season.
A win over the Red Raiders could allow BYU to leapfrog the likes of Ole Miss and Georgia and crack the top five for the first time in the CFP rankings.