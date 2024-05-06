Former BYU DL Danny Saili Commits to Arkansas
On Monday, former BYU defensive lineman Danny Saili committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. In his brief college football career, Saili has passed through a handful of P4 programs. Saili was committed to Oklahoma last Summer. After backing off that pledge, he committed to Texas Tech for a few months before he flipped to BYU before signing day. He enrolled at BYU and was a participant in BYU's most recent Spring camp.
After camp, Saili entered the transfer portal. A few days later, he shut down his transfer recruitment and committed to Arkansas.
Saili had the potential to earn a starting spot right away for BYU along the interior defensive line. Kalani Sitake told the media that Saili would factor in this Fall.
"It helps to get Saili whose 370 pounds and put him in the middle," Sitake said when asked about BYU's run defense. "That will help out, so we added some beef up front." When asked if Saili will push for a starting spot, Sitake said, "Yeah [Saili] is going to be a guy that's going to be on the field. We've gotta get him in playing shape, but we're starting to see a lot of the big guys doing a lot of good things."
Saili came to BYU via the JUCO ranks, so he will have two years of eligibility remaining at Arkansas.
Without Saili in the mix, BYU could turn to the transfer portal to find another defensive tackle. JUCO transfer Luke To'omalatai will join that group in time for Fall camp.