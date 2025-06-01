Former BYU Linebacker Kyle Van Noy Pokes Fun at ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham on Social Media
On Sunday, former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy poked fun at Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham on "X". It all started when Dillingham took to social media to clarify a quote that was gaining traction on social media. In the original quote, Dillingham said he believed ASU had the chance to become like Clemson or Oregon. Here is the original quote.
“You have Clemson this last cycle, from 2010 to 2020. They just showed up. People think they’ve been around forever. You have Oregon from 2000 to 2010... There hasn’t been a team in this era, in the 2020s. The lifestyle you have in Arizona, if we can create some staff consistency, and then we’re in a league where we can continually compete to win.”- Kenny Dillingham, ASU Head Coach
While clarifying that statement, Dillingham attempted to say the commonly used phrase "It's a marathon not a sprint." Dillingham mistakenly said "race" instead of "sprint", and Van Noy took the opportunity to call him out in a light-hearted way. Here is the post from Dillingham, clarifying the original quote.
Of course I should believe we can build something, so should every coach of a program. We are a LONG way away from this and the context was about why I want to be at ASU for the long haul. 1 season proves nothing. It’s a marathon not a race . #SunDevil4LIFE- Kenny Dillingham, ASU Head Coach
In response, Van Noy said Dillinham should have "hit that edit button [and] made 'race' into 'sprint'". Van Noy continued, claiming he's not the English police but thanked his BYU education for "getting him right".
While Van Noy's post was nothing more than a light-hearted social media post, there does appear to be a budding rivalry between BYU and ASU.
Arizona State is coming off a conference championship and College Football Playoff appearance in Dillingham's second season. The Sun Devils beat BYU late in November in a game that eventually knocked BYU out of the Big 12 championship race.
The game was intense from start to finish, and a late BYU comeback attempt came up short when Jake Retzlaff was intercepted in ASU territory.
The drama didn't end there. Due to a series of clock management blunders, BYU got the ball back at midfield for one final Hail Mary attempt. Before the final play, ASU fans rushed the field and Dillingham was seen screaming at the referees continuously during the review.
After further review, the referees added one second to the clock and cleared all the fans off the field. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff connected with Chase Roberts on the Hail Mary attempt, but Roberts was marked a few years shy of the goal line.
BYU and ASU would have rematched in the Big 12 title game if Kansas State would have beaten Iowa State in the final week of the regular season. Instead, the Cyclones handled the Wildcats and Iowa State made it to the title game due to tiebreaker rules. Arizona State crushed Iowa State in the title game and cruised to the College Football Playoff.
BYU and Arizona State are not scheduled to play again in the 2025 regular season. The Cougars and the Sun Devils will only face each other if they both qualify for the Big 12 championship game. The next scheduled game between BYU and ASU is in 2026 in Provo.