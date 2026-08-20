Former BYU Starter Weylin Lapuaho Enters the Transfer Portal

Last November, BYU celebrated senior offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho on senior night. Lapuaho, a three-year starter at BYU and First Team All-Conference selection, had exhausted his NCAA eligibility.

Lapuaho earned an NFL opportunity, but he was cut during minicamp. Fast forward to Wednesday and Lapuaho entered the transfer portal to return to college football. Lapuaho suddenly gained an extra year of eligibility when a judge in Colorado granted a preliminary injunction to all athletes from the 2022 class.

Former BYU offensive guard Weylin Lapuaho is entering the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports.



Was a three-year starter and an All-Big 12 selection at BYU. pic.twitter.com/qCJVVDzEHd — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 20, 2026

The Colorado injunction granted Lapuaho an extra year of eligibility, but he wasn't able to enter the transfer portal. It wasn't until this week when additional rulings allowed these athletes to enter the transfer portal.

After the injunction, there was a window where BYU could have added Lapuaho to the roster. However, roster limitations prevented Lapuaho from re-joining the team.

"There's been some thought [about adding someone], but we're really limited on the roster spots that we have," Kalani Sitake said after the first day of Fall Camp. "You have our guys that are set and that we've promised roster spots to...we looked into it and saw the options and possibilities, but we have a responsibility to the people that are in the group currently right now, first."

BYU added multiple interior offensive linemen during the offseason, including three transfers. One of those transfers, Stanford transfer Zak Yamauchi, was running with the first-team offense on Tuesday. BYU returns other experienced players at guard, namely Sonny Makasini, Kyle Sfarcioc, and Trevin Ostler.

Despite the depth at that position, BYU certainly would have added Lapuaho if there was a spot available for him. Lapuaho was a three-year starter for BYU after transferring in from Utah State.

Lapuaho is one of a handful of former college football players that are trying to return to college football. Even players on NFL preseason rosters are trying to return to college football.

With about one week remaining until BYU wraps up Fall Camp, the Cougars are still experimenting with a few different combinations of offensive linemen. Andrew Gentry, Bruce Mitchell, and Paki Finau are going to be starters for BYU.

Last week, Paki Finau moved inside to left guard to give redshirt freshman Siosiua Latu-Finau a chance to get first-team reps at left tackle. The final starting lineup will be finalized over the next two weeks.

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