Observations After Another Eventful Day at BYU Fall Camp

PROVO, UT - The BYU football program was back in action on Tuesday for a practice at the Zion's Bank practice facility. The media was permitted to watch the last 20-30 minutes of practice. It was another eventful day at BYU Fall Camp. Below are our observations from day 11.

Bear Bachmeier Moves the Chains

The media watched the team portion of practice, where the offense started on their own end of the field and tried to sustain a drive. The first drive featured the first-team offense against the first-team defense.

Bear Bachmeier got the drive off to a good start with a short completion to Kyler Kasper. Kasper gained some yards after the catch, setting up a manageable second down. After a short screen gave BYU a first down, Bear Bachmeier dropped back and fired a pass intended for tight end Roger Saleapaga. The pass sailed wide left and fell incomplete.

On second down, Bachmeier found Kyler Kasper for a short gain, setting up a third down. Bachmeier moved the chains on third down when, on a designed rollout, Bachmeier found Legend Glasker beyond the sticks. Bachmeier had true freshman Braxton Lindsey coming downhill and he would have sustained a hit in a live game. The true freshmen continue to make an impact for BYU. Lindsey got a lot of run with the first-team defense, and Legend Glasker continues to run with the first-team offense. More on the wide receiver rotation in a moment.

Nice placement on the run from Bear Bachmeier to Legend Glasker. Glasker continues to run with the first-team offense. pic.twitter.com/lQwxSLTrfm — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 19, 2026

The offense eventually ran out of time - this drill was timed - so Matthias Dunn came in and hit a rocket through the uprights. We estimate it would have been from 45-50 yards out.

Bear Bachmeier Leads a Scoring Drive

After a drive by the reserves (more on that drive in the next section), Bear Bachmeier came back on the field. Bachmeier was dialed in on the second drive.

To start the drive, he hit Walker Lyons in stride, and Lyons picked up some chunk yardage after the catch. A few plays later, Bachmeier found Roger Saleapaga on third down to move the chains. The pass to Saleapaga was a little high, but the placement allowed the ball to sail over the line of scrimmage of Saleapaga came down with it.

A few plays later, BYU was faced with another third down. The offense was right around the redzone at that point. That's when Bachmeier found Kyler Kasper for a first down. Kasper has established himself as a weapon in the redzone. His 6'6 frame becomes a matchup problem for defenses in the area of the field.

On the next play, Bachmeier ripped a throw to the boundary of the end zone where Reggie Frischknecht hauled in the touchdown.

It was a slow, methodical drive by Bachmeier. Bachmeier was very effective on third downs.

Bear Bachmeier finds Reggie Frischknecht in the end zone for the score.



Frischknecht is cementing himself in the wide receiver rotation. pic.twitter.com/0wQw2gZI1m — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 19, 2026

Enoch Watson Gets an Opportunity

Enoch Watson got the reps with both the second and third-team offense during the media observation window. His best throw of the team period was a back-shoulder fade to true freshman Asher Young. Young, who prepped down the road at Orem High School, had multiple catches on Tuesday.

Nice placement on the back-shoulder fade from Enoch Watson to true freshman Asher Young. Young had multiple catches during the media observation window. pic.twitter.com/IOngNXHSF6 — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 19, 2026

After a handful of completions, Watson moved the offense into field goal territory. The drive ended with a Brody Laga field goal from approximately 37 yards out.

Watson's second drive was with the second-team offense against the second-team defense. The drive started with a short completion to tight end Keayen Nead. Nead was met immediately with a hard hit from true freshman Kennan Pula. This portion of practice was live, meaning they were playing tackle football. Pula has been a fixture in the two-deep at safety.

A few plays later, true freshman Devaughn Eka was tackled for a loss by Kendall Wall. Wall, a former defensive tackle, has moved to defensive end. Wall played the run perfectly, containing the edge until he could move into the backfield for the TFL.

Kendal Wall TFL. Wall moved from defensive tackle to defensive end this season. pic.twitter.com/8ef4huC8sY — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 19, 2026

Wall's TFL set up third-and-long for the offense. BYU called a screen to Terrance Saryon, and linebacker Jake Clifton met Saryon immediately and made the tackle. The defense erupted as Clifton forced the punt.

Kansas State transfer Jake Clifton had a nice day, stopping Terrance Saryon on third down.



Clifton returned home from his mission last year and entered the transfer portal in January pic.twitter.com/PJsdMh4bA1 — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 19, 2026

The Wide Receiver Rotation is Sorting Itself Out

Over two drives, there were four wide receivers that rotated in with the first-team offense: Kyler Kasper, Jojo Phillips, Reggie Frischknecht, and Legend Glasker. Over the past several years, Fesi Sitake has kept the wide receiver rotation relatively tight, meaning he might cap his primary rotation at four. It appears that those four have separated themselves from the rest of the wide receivers.

Bear Bachmeier throws to Kyler Kasper for the score. Kasper is a weapon in the redzone with his size. pic.twitter.com/gER56UOhfU — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 19, 2026

Tei Nacua, Terrance Saryon, and Tiger Bachmeier also saw time in the live portion of practice with the second-team offense.

A Name to Watch in the Secondary

One player that has started to get a lot of run with the first-team defense: cornerback/safety Cannon DeVries. DeVries can play either nickel or safety. Especially given the injury to Jonathan Kabeya, DeVries has an opportunity to play meaningful snaps for BYU in 2026.

On one play on Tuesday, DeVries intercepted Bear Bachmeier and took it back for six.

Cannon DeVries intercepts Bear Bachmeier and takes it back for six. DeVries was getting a lot of run with the first-team defense. pic.twitter.com/qRnfqfKgzk — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 19, 2026

OL Rotation

BYU rotated in a few new faces with the first-team offense line. Trevor Pay was getting the first-team reps at center and Stanford transfer Zak Yamauchi got the first-team reps at right guard. In previous practices, Bruce Mitchell and Kyle Sfarcioc were playing those spots. We still expect Mitchell and Sfarcioc to start at this point, but it was good to see Yamauchi getting reps. Yamauchi was limited by injury in Spring Camp.

Jake Clifton

At this point, it's going to be hard to keep Kansas State transfer linebacker Jake Clifton off the field. Yes, BYU is loaded at linebacker. Yes, you want Isaiah Glasker and Cade Uluave on the field as much as possible. Still, Clifton is going to carve out a role for himself.

Clifton has a big frame and he moves really well. He is a sound tackler that always finds himself around the football. Clifton was a starter for Kansas State before his mission, and he's looked like a player that hasn't skipped a beat. When BYU loses some veterans to graduation, we expect Clifton to slide into a starting role.

Special Teams

Tuesday was the first opportunity for the media to watch the special teams units.

As we predicted on Monday, defensive back Cannon DeVries was the starting punt returner. DeVries didn't have a chance to field a punt, however, as the first punt was shanked by freshman punter Cole Shulman.

As we mentioned earlier, Matthias Dunn drilled a long field goal after the first drive. To close practice, the BYU staff had the entire team surround Dunn while he attempted a long field goal. We estimate it would have been a 50-yard field goal. With his teammates so close he could smell their breath, Dunn drilled the field goal and his teammates celebrated with him.

BYU has to replace a reliable kicker in Will Ferrin. Matthias Dunn looked poised to replace Ferrin on Tuesday.

A Young Running Back to Watch

There is a young running back on the roster to watch: true freshman Journee Tonga. Tonga was a late addition to the BYU roster. Tonga was exceptionally productive in the California high school ranks.

On Tuesday, Tonga took a screen pass and made a defender look silly with an impressive juke move. Tonga is not on track to get many carries in 2026, at least not yet, but he could be an important depth piece down the road. Aaron Roderick noted after practice that Tonga "has not been ruled out" of the rotation. Roderick said that whenver Tonga touches the ball, something exciting happens. We saw that firsthand on Tuesday.

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