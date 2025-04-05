Former BYU WR Kody Epps Announces Retirement from Football
Former BYU wide receiver Kody Epps is retiring from college football, he announced in a post on Instagram. Epps entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season and committed to Western Kentucky.
"Yes, I've retired from football," Epps said. "I've put it down. I've enjoyed it. I've loved it...I'm so appreciative of BYU and Western Kentucky. However, I finally looked in the mirror after a long time of thinking about it, and finally said to myself I want to discover who I am."
Epps, who recorded eight catches for 54 yards in 2024, did not play for the Cougars over the last seven games of the season. Epps suffered an injury against Baylor in late September and never returned to the lineup.
Epps spent five years in the program at BYU. He tallied 73 receptions for 819 yards over the course of his BYU career. His best season came in 2022 when he finished with 39 receptions for 459 yards.
Following the 2022 season, Epps had the potential to be BYU's leading receiver going into 2023. Epps surprised a lot of people both in the program and out when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following Spring camp in 2023. After a few days in the portal, Epps opted to return to BYU.
Going into 2023, Epps was limited by an injury that he suffered during Fall camp. He really didn't have much of a role in the BYU offense until the end of the 2023 season. In 2024, Epps was healthy but Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter were BYU's top two targets. He tallied eight catches in the first five games before suffering an injury that eventually ended his season.