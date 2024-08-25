Former BYU WR Samson Nacua Nearly Had the Best Touchdown of the NFL Preseason
106 yards wasn't quite enough. On Sunday, former BYU wide receiver Samson Nacua nearly made the best play of the NFL preseason, except he stepped out of bounds three yards before the endzone. At the end of the half of the Saints-Titans preseason game, Nacua stood in the opposing endzone in case the attempted 58-yard field goal fell short. The kick came up a yard short and Nacua attempted to run it back 109 yards for the score.
Nacua weaved in and out of the Titans' kicking unit, running all the way down to the three yard-line before diving for the pylon. When he dove for the endzone, Nacua stepped out of bounds. Nacua needed just one more block to score. Instead, he came up just short and the Saints trailed 13-10 at the end of the first half.
Here's another view of Nacua's return.
It didn't take long for the clip to start going viral.
Nacua signed with the Saints during training camp. After his time at BYU, Nacua signed with the Indianapolis Colts. He was eventually waived by the Colts before he spent time in the UFL. His performance in the UFL earned him an invite to the Saints training camp. Nacua is fighting for a spot on the Saints' 53-man roster.
In his lone season at BYU, Samson appeared in 13 games. He had 21 receptions for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns.