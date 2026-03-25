With four Buckeyes set to fly off the board in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL draft, teams filed into Ohio State’s pro day on Wednesday to take a closer look at the program’s top players, including linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, safety Caleb Downs and wide receiver Carnell Tate.

In what is a deep class at the receiver position, Tate is expected by many to be the first wideout off the board in next month’s draft, becoming the latest product of the Ohio State receiver factory to hit the pros. He’ll join recent Buckeye receiver alums including Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in becoming a first-round pick.

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One potential downside for Tate as a prospect is his lack of top-end speed. At the combine last month, Tate ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds. He considered running the 40-yard dash again at his pro day, but elected not to, noting that “no team is questioning” his speed.

“I definitely think it can be overvalued,” Tate added of the 40-yard dash. “Couple great NFL receivers right now, Puka [Nacua] and JSN, they ain’t run the fastest of times but they’re the two best receivers in the league. It just depends on who’s looking and how y’all want to take it.”

Carnell Tate said he considered running the 40-yard dash again at his pro day but ultimately decided against it. Tate, a projected top-10 pick, said the 40 can be a bit “overvalued” and cited top NFL WRs such as Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba who didn’t bave blazing 40 times. https://t.co/fzwaO9gBz7 pic.twitter.com/paILmAPmTB — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 25, 2026

It’s certainly nice for a potential top-10 pick at receiver to have the speed of a Ja’Marr Chase or Malik Nabers, who both ran sub-4.40 40-yard dashes. Straight-line speed in the 40-yard dash certainly isn’t the end all be all, however. After all, some players play with greater speed on the field while others might not live up to their 40-times when they put pads and gear on.

As Tate pointed out, a number of receivers have found success even without a stellar 40-time, including Nacua and Smith-Njigba. Current Rams receiver Davante Adams has had a lengthy and successful career despite running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash in large part due to excellent route-running. One of Tate’s strengths is his route-running ability, which should serve him well at the next level.

"I'm a football player," Tate said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. "I got the best route-running ability out there in the draft, probably in the country, even in the league. So, I just did what I do best while out there, run routes and catch the football."

Tate also said, “My speed ... the combine is one time, but ultimately I'm a great football player. When you put the pads on, it's another level."

Which teams could pick Carnell Tate in the draft?

There are a number of teams that could select Tate in the draft next month. Tate is set to go on several top-30 visits over the coming weeks in the lead-up to the draft, including to the Titans (No. 4 pick), Giants (No. 5), Commanders (No. 7), Saints (No. 8) and Chiefs (No. 9). Tate has already visited the Browns, who hold the No. 6 pick in the draft.

Almost every team picking in the top-nine of this year’s draft is need of a No. 2 and/or No. 1 receiver. It would be surprising to see Tate selected in the first three picks, which are expected to be used on Fernando Mendoza, Arvell Reese, David Bailey and/or Francis Mauigoa. Starting with the Titans at No. 4, Tate could be an option. He particularly makes sense at No. 6 to the Browns if they don’t use the pick at left tackle instead. Otherwise, Tate would be a sound pick for the Saints or Chiefs, who both could use another wideout. While the Giants and Commanders could use a No. 2 receiver, both teams have greater needs defensively.

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