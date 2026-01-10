Four BYU Transfers Find New Homes

10 BYU players entered the transfer portal when it opened in early January. A few former Cougars have found new homes, while others are still looking for their next schools. In this article, we will recap the former BYU players that have landed at new schools.

BYU Transfers That Have Found New Schools

Four BYU players have found new schools since entering the transfer portal. All four of them have landed at Group of Six schools.

Dom McKenzie - San Jose State

BYU redshirt freshman Dom McKenzie entered the transfer portal. McKenzie appeared in one game on offense for BYU in 2025 - the season opener against Portland State. He had a touchdown run for the Cougars in that game.

Dom committed to San Jose State, a school with a great track record of developing wide receivers.

McCae Hillstead - Utah State

McCae Hillstead originally transferred from Utah State to BYU after a standout freshman season. Hillstead will return back to Logan to play for Utah State's new staff, headlined by Bronco Mendenhall.

Hillstead battled BYU true freshman Bear Bachmeier for the starting quarterback job back in Fall Camp. What originally started as a three-way battle between Bachmeier, Hillstead, and Bourguet turned into a two-man race between Bachmeier and Hillstead. Eventually, Bachmeier won the job and he never looked back. Hillstead's playing time was limited to garbage time and a single snap in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. With two years of eligibility remaining, Hillstead will look to find a new school where he can see the field.

Marcus McKenzie - Utah State

Speaking of Utah State, cornerback Marcus McKenzie will head up to Logan as well. He will not be on the same team as his twin brother Dom.

Tayvion Beasley- USF

Tayvion Beasley signed with USF. Beasley spent just one year at BYU and played in the backup nickel spot. Of the BYU players that entered the portal, Beasley was the one with the largest role in 2025.

BYU Players That Are Still Looking For Their Next Schools

Jake Griffin - OL

Offensive lineman Jake Griffin entered the portal after three years with the program. Griffin was a reserve offensive lineman for the Cougars.

Ikinasio Tupou - OL

After two seasons at BYU, redshirt freshman Ikinasio Tupou will look for a new home. Tupou did not appear in any games for BYU in his time in Provo.

Tucker Kelleher - TE

True freshman Tucker Kelleher will enter the transfer portal after just one year in the program. Kelleher did not appear in any games for BYU in his true freshman season.

Sione Hingano - OL

Redshirt freshman Sione Hingano will transfer out of the program after a few years with the program. Hingano signed with the BYU clear back when Eric Mateos was the offensive line coach. He never cracked the two-deep.

Sani Tuala - DL

Australia native Sani Tuala spent a few years in the program after transferring in from the JUCO ranks. Tuala was recruited by some of the top programs out West, but he never cracked the two deep at BYU.

LaMason Waller - WR

Waller was a highly-recruited wide receiver that had offers from all over the country. BYU will miss out on the opportunity to have him as part of the wide receiver corps in the future.

Shortly after the championship game ended, BYU true freshman wide receiver LaMason Waller announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Waller, who signed with BYU and enrolled last January, didn't appear in any games in his true freshman season. Waller dealt with an injury throughout the season and he wasn't in the rotation at wide receiver.

