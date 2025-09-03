Four Freshmen Played Meaningful Snaps for BYU Against Portland State
Before BYU emptied the bench in the second half against Portland State, four freshmen were playing meaningful snaps for the Cougars in the first half. BYU starting quarterback Bear Bachmeier headlined the group - Bachmeier was the first BYU quarterback to start as a true freshman in a season opener.
Besides Bachmeier, three other freshmen showed that they will play in important moments for BYU. Here are the four freshmen that played meaningful snaps in the first half of BYU's blowout win over Portland State.
1. Hunter Clegg
True freshman Hunter Clegg quietly had an excellent debut. Clegg only played 16 snaps. 7 of his 16 snaps were pass rush attempts, and he tallied two quarterback hurries in just 7 pass rush attempts. Clegg played well enough to earn the outright backup spot after the game. He was listed with two other players as a co-backup heading into the Portland State game. Clegg has the makings of a potential star at defensive end for BYU.
2. Orion Maile-Kaufusi
Defensive end Orion Maile-Kaufusi, a redshirt freshman, played 17 snaps for BYU against Portland State. He didn't record any stats in those 17 snaps. Maile-Kaufusi originally signed with Oregon State before opting to go to BYU after his mission.
3. Bear Bachmeier
Bear Bachmeier tallied five touchdowns in his first half of college football...not bad. Bachmeier was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week for his performance against the Vikings. Bachmeier wasn't perfect, and it wouldn't be fair to expect perfection from him, but he did enough to flash his potential as a quarterback at BYU.
Bachmeier finished 7/11 for 97 yards for 3 passing touchdowns. He also had five carries for 32 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Bachmeier will face his first real test on Saturday when he faces his former team: Stanford.
4. Noah Moeaki
Redshirt freshman Noah Moeaki scored the first touchdown of his BYU career. Bachmeier found Moeaki on a play-action pass for six.
BYU is looking for a tight end to emerge behind Carsen Ryan. If Moeaki is ready to play, it would be a major boost to BYU's tight end depth.