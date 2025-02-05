Four-Star Signee McKay Madsen Could Play Offense or Defense at BYU
Four-star athlete McKay Madsen is officially a BYU Cougar. Madsen signed with the BYU football program on Wednesday morning after committing in January at the Navy All-American Bowl. Madsen picked the Cougars over finalists Oregon and UCLA. He also picked up offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Washington, Nevada, and San Diego State among others.
Madsen could play either running back or linebacker at BYU. He was recruited to play both and his position is still to be determined. However, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake likes him at running back.
"I still have the choice between running back and linebacker," Madsen told BYU in an earlier interview. "Coach Sitake wants me at running back and I love that idea. If things were to change and I play linebacker, I would love that too under Coach Hill and Coach Ena."
Madsen will serve a mission before enrolling at BYU. Once he arrive in Provo, he has the potential to be a multi-year starter for the Cougars.
As a junior at Clovis North High School in California, Madsen was named to the First Team All-State. He finished with over 1,000 rushing yards, averaging 8.3 yards per carry, and 18 touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 75 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles. He also exceled in track and field where he won the state championship in the discus and the shotput.
As a senior, Madsen ran for 1,238 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.84 yards per carry. He is a physical back that is tough to bring down and he can also make defenders miss in space.
Madsen is the highest-rated player in BYU's 2025 recruiting class.