From Stanford to Starting QB: The Unlikely Journey of BYU's Bear Bachmeier
On Saturday night, BYU football will take on the Stanford Cardinal under the lights of Lavell Edwards Stadium. All eyes will be on BYU true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier who transferred from Stanford to BYU in the Spring transfer window.
Fast forward to Saturday and Bachmeier will lead the BYU offense against his former team.
A few dominoes had to fall for Bear Bachmeier to end up as the BYU starting quarterback. In this article, we'll recap Bachmeier's unlikely nine-month journey from Stanford signee to BYU starting quarterback.
The Late Flip Attempt
The BYU coaching staff had their eye on Bear Bachmeier long before he signed with Stanford back in December of 2024. BYU offered Bachmeier a scholarship clear back in May of 2023, and even after Bachmeier committed to the Cardinal in early 2024, BYU maintained contact. The BYU staff made a quiet but strong push to flip Bachmeier from Stanford before signing day.
BYU wasn't alone, either. Georgia entered Bachmeier's recruitment late in the process in an effort to flip Bear from Stanford.
BYU's flip attempt ultimately fell short and Bachmeier signed with Troy Taylor and Stanford in December of 2024. However, there was a relationship between Bear and BYU that paid off when he entered the transfer portal just a few months later.
The Coaching Change
Bachmeier was an early enrollee at Stanford. Just days before Stanford kicked of Spring practices, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor was abruptly fired "over allegations of hostile and aggressive behavior, as well as personal attacks, against female staff members."
Bachmeier reportedly split first-team reps at quarterback in Spring camp in his brief time at Stanford. Coach Taylor's firing eventually prompted Bachmeier to enter the transfer portal on April 21st. BYU reached out to Bachmeier immediately. "Luckily he [answered the phone]," BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said on Bachmeier's transfer recruitment.
A few weeks after entering the portal, Bachmeier took an official visit to BYU with his older brother Tiger. Bachmeier committed to BYU on the visit on May 3rd.
The Unexpected Exit
When Bachmeier committed to BYU, senior quarterback Jake Retzlaff was in line to start for BYU in 2025. Retzlaff was coming off an 11-2 season in 2024.
Bachmeier was in line to compete for the backup job in 2025 and compete for the starting job in 2026.
Then, BYU's quarterback situation was upended in late May, just weeks after Bachmeier committed to BYU. BYU incumbent quarterback Jake Retzlaff was accused of sexual assault and, while the case was eventually dismissed, Retzlaff admitted to a honor code violation.
Retzlaff was going to face a multi-game suspension at BYU. Instead, he left the program in July and walked on at Tulane. Retzlaff's departure opened the door for Bachmeier to win the starting job as a true freshman.
The Quarterback Battle
Even after Retzlaff left BYU, Bachmeier faced an uphill battle to win the starting quarterback job at BYU. He had just a few months to learn BYU's playbook after transferring in May. The two quarterbacks he was competing against, McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet, had starting experience at their previous stops. They also had a full year or more to learn BYU's playbook.
Given their experience and knowledge of the BYU playbook, they seemed like the most logical favorites to win the starting job.
Instead, Bachmeier came in and had the highest completion percentage among the three quarterbacks, the fewest interceptions, and the most chunk plays in camp according to Aaron Roderick.
Last week, Bachmeier made BYU history by becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener. He only played the first half as BYU took a 49-0 lead into halftime, but he did account for five touchdowns in those two quarters.
Now, Bachmeier will take on the same team that he played for in Spring Camp. The Cougars and the Cardinal kickoff at 8:15 PM Mountain Time on ESPN.