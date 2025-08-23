Cougs Daily

Game-by-Game Predictions for How the 2025 BYU Football Season Will Play Out

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier at BYU Fall Camp
College football is back. The action kicks off Saturday when Iowa State and Kansas State square off in Dublin, Ireland. Before the season starts, we will take the opportunity to cement our game-by-game predictions for the 2025 BYU football season.

BYU vs Portland State

Prediction: Win

This one is easy. Portland State is not good and BYU should roll. The Cougars are favored by five touchdowns in this one.

BYU vs Stanford

Prediction: Win

Stanford is certainly better than Portland State, but the Cardinal are in rebuild mode after firing a head coach in March and losing multiple impact players as a result. All eyes will be on the Bachmeier family in this game as the two Bachmeier brothers take on their former team. This will be Bear Bachmeier's first start against a Power Four opponent.

BYU at East Carolina

Prediction: Win

Coming off a bye week, BYU wraps up the non-conference slate at East Carolina. The Pirates won eight games a season ago, but this is a game BYU should win even with a true freshman at quarterback.

BYU at Colorado

Prediction: Win

BYU faces its first conference road test in Boulder. Colorado will be seeking revenge after getting blown out by BYU in the Alamo Bowl. This game won't be as lopsided as it was last season, but LJ Martin will have a big day and carry the Cougars to a victory.

BYU vs West Virginia

Prediction: Win

West Virginia will have to make the trip across two time zones for a Friday night contest in Lavell Edwards Stadium. The schedule favors BYU in this one and West Virginia appears to be in rebuilding mode in Rich Rod's first season back in Morgantown.

BYU at Arizona

Prediction: Win

Arizona has a long ways to go to prove that they can return to their 2023 form. Noah Fifita loses his main weapon in Tetairoa McMillan. We expect BYU to continue its winning streak against Arizona.

BYU vs Utah

Prediction: Win

BYU pulls out a gritty win in an ugly rivalry game and BYU pushes its winning streak over Utah to three for the first time since the early 1990's.

BYU at Iowa State

Prediction: Loss

Coming off an emotional rivalry win and carrying the burden of an undefeated season, BYU has to travel to Ames to take on the dangerous Iowa State Cyclones. Rocco Becht and crew hand BYU its first loss of the 2025 season.

BYU at Texas Tech

Prediction: Loss

After a bye week, BYU takes on perhaps the most talented team it will face all season. The Red Raiders outlast the Cougars in a game where a tough Texas Tech defense will make Bear Bachmeier look like a true freshman.

BYU vs TCU

Prediction: Loss

Coming off two consecutive losses, BYU returns home and drops a close game to the TCU Horned Frogs.

BYU at Cincinnati

Prediction: Win

BYU continues its dominance over the other three teams that joined the Big 12 in 2023.

BYU vs UCF

Prediction: Win

UCF has to travel to Provo in late November in what could be a night game. Advantage: BYU.

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

