Game-by-Game Predictions for How the 2025 BYU Football Season Will Play Out
College football is back. The action kicks off Saturday when Iowa State and Kansas State square off in Dublin, Ireland. Before the season starts, we will take the opportunity to cement our game-by-game predictions for the 2025 BYU football season.
BYU vs Portland State
Prediction: Win
This one is easy. Portland State is not good and BYU should roll. The Cougars are favored by five touchdowns in this one.
BYU vs Stanford
Prediction: Win
Stanford is certainly better than Portland State, but the Cardinal are in rebuild mode after firing a head coach in March and losing multiple impact players as a result. All eyes will be on the Bachmeier family in this game as the two Bachmeier brothers take on their former team. This will be Bear Bachmeier's first start against a Power Four opponent.
BYU at East Carolina
Prediction: Win
Coming off a bye week, BYU wraps up the non-conference slate at East Carolina. The Pirates won eight games a season ago, but this is a game BYU should win even with a true freshman at quarterback.
BYU at Colorado
Prediction: Win
BYU faces its first conference road test in Boulder. Colorado will be seeking revenge after getting blown out by BYU in the Alamo Bowl. This game won't be as lopsided as it was last season, but LJ Martin will have a big day and carry the Cougars to a victory.
BYU vs West Virginia
Prediction: Win
West Virginia will have to make the trip across two time zones for a Friday night contest in Lavell Edwards Stadium. The schedule favors BYU in this one and West Virginia appears to be in rebuilding mode in Rich Rod's first season back in Morgantown.
BYU at Arizona
Prediction: Win
Arizona has a long ways to go to prove that they can return to their 2023 form. Noah Fifita loses his main weapon in Tetairoa McMillan. We expect BYU to continue its winning streak against Arizona.
BYU vs Utah
Prediction: Win
BYU pulls out a gritty win in an ugly rivalry game and BYU pushes its winning streak over Utah to three for the first time since the early 1990's.
BYU at Iowa State
Prediction: Loss
Coming off an emotional rivalry win and carrying the burden of an undefeated season, BYU has to travel to Ames to take on the dangerous Iowa State Cyclones. Rocco Becht and crew hand BYU its first loss of the 2025 season.
BYU at Texas Tech
Prediction: Loss
After a bye week, BYU takes on perhaps the most talented team it will face all season. The Red Raiders outlast the Cougars in a game where a tough Texas Tech defense will make Bear Bachmeier look like a true freshman.
BYU vs TCU
Prediction: Loss
Coming off two consecutive losses, BYU returns home and drops a close game to the TCU Horned Frogs.
BYU at Cincinnati
Prediction: Win
BYU continues its dominance over the other three teams that joined the Big 12 in 2023.
BYU vs UCF
Prediction: Win
UCF has to travel to Provo in late November in what could be a night game. Advantage: BYU.