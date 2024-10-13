Gus Johnson Calls Lavell Edwards Stadium 'The Most Spectacular Thing You'll Ever See'
The beauty of Lavell Edwards Stadium and the passion of BYU fans was on full display on Saturday. The nationally ranked BYU Cougars took down Arizona 41-19 to improve to 6-0 in a game that was featured by Big Noon Kickoff. The top FOX broadcast crew - Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt - were on the call for BYU-Arizona. Johnson called Lavell Edwards Stadium "the most spectacular thing you'll ever see."
"This folks is a bucket list stadium," Johnson said. "This is the most spectacular thing you'll ever see. I can only imagine what it's like at night for a night game." 64,641 fans were in attendance to see this game - the most at any BYU game since BYU-TCU in 2009.
Johnson enjoyed the environment throughout. At the start of the fourth quarter, after BYU had done its traditional drum and fire routine, Johnson said, "Folks, this is college football on FOX. America, this is how we do."
BYU was under the national spotlight on Saturday and didn't blink. BYU had been featured by national pregame shows three times before Saturday. The Cougars lost all three of those games following those pregame shows.
On Saturday, BYU overcame a fast start by Arizona and handled business just like they have every game this season. The Cougars' national spotlight will continue to crow and crow as they continue to win. After six games, BYU is bowl eligible. After three games in conference play, the Cougars are firmly in contention for the Big 12 championship.
The schedule sets up nicely for BYU over the next few weeks. The Cougars will host a struggling Oklahoma State team next Friday for a chance to improve to 7-0. After that, BYU will travel to Orlando to play UCF who are 0-3 in their last three games.