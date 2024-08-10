Highlights From the First Scrimmage of BYU Football Fall Camp
The first scrimmage is officially in the books for Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. The media was not permitted to watch any portion of the scrimmage at the Student Athlete Building, nor were they allowed to ask questions about the scrimmage after practice. However, BYU did release a few minutes of highlights via social media.
The scrimmage was live, meaning players were tackling and bringing ballcarriers to the ground.
On the first play of the video, defensive tackle Blake Mangelson bats down a Jake Retzlaff pass at the line of scrimmage. The pass was intended for Miles Davis, who had some open grass in front of him.
Choe Bryant-Strother beat tight end Ethan Erickson and tackled Miles Davis in the backfield.
While under some pressure, Jake Retzlaff threw a ball off his backfoot that was caught by Chase Roberts. A few moments later, Retzlaff found Kean Hill down the sideline for a first down.
Gerry Bohanon threw a 50/50 ball to 6'5 wide receiver Jojo Phillips near the goal line. Phillips went up and made the grab over true freshman Tre Alexander. Alexander had good coverage on the play.
While rolling to his right, Gerry Bohanon found Chase Roberts for a chunk-yardage gain down the sideline.
On third-and-long, Gerry Bohanon threw a pass to Darius Lassiter in tight coverage. Lassiter went up and made the grab for the first down.
Jake Retzlaff found Keelan Marion for a touchdown on third down.
Gerry Bohanon threw a perfectly-placed ball to Parker Kingston who came down with it in the endzone.