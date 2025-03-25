When was the Last Time BYU Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
The BYU Cougars have been one of the most exciting teams to watch all season and have impressed in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, beating VCU in the Round of 64 and then holding on for a two-point win against No. 3 Wisconsin in the Round of 32.
Now, the Cougars will take on No. 2 Alabama in the Sweet 16 with a berth in the Elite Eight on the line. Let's take a look at BYU's history in the NCAA Tournament and their odds of going on a deep on before the Sweet 16 begins.
Has BYU Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?
No, BYU has never won the NCAA Tournament. It's best finish is the Elite Eight, achieved in 1950, 1951, and 1981.
Let's take a look at their best finishes in program history:
- Elite Eight: 1950, 1951, 1981
- Sweet 16: 1957, 1965, 1971, 1981, 2011, 2025
- Round of 32: 1979, 1980, 1981, 1984, 1988, 1991, 1993, 2010, 2011, 2025
This is just the seventh time in program history and the first time since 2011 that the BYU Cougars will be competing in the Sweet 16. With a win against Alabama, they'll be in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1981.
BYU NCAA Tournament Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
East Region Odds
- Duke -190
- Alabama +340
- Arizona +700
- BYU +900
BYU National Championship Odds
- BYU +7000
The Cougars have a tall mountain to climb if they want to go on a deep tournament run. They have the longest odds to win the East Region at +900 odds, an implied probability of 10%. If they can pull it off, it'd be their first Final Four in program history.
Even if they do achieve that feat, the Cougars are 70-1 to win the National Championship. Only Ole Miss, Michigan, Purdue, and Arkansas have longer odds to win it all.
The next step in their journey is to get past the Crimson Tide. BYU is a 4.5-point underdog against Alabama.
