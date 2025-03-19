VCU vs. BYU Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
One of the most exciting matchups of the opening round of the NCAA Tournament is the No. 6 vs. No. 11 game between the VCU Rams and BYU Cougars.
Before the bracket was released, both teams were popular picks as dark horses to go on a run but now that they're matched up against each other, only one will get a chance to advance to the Round of 32. Let's take a look at the odds, key players, and my best bet for this first round showdown.
VCU vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- VCU +3.5 (-115)
- BYU -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- VCU +140
- BYU -170
Total
- OVER 146.5 (-115)
- UNDER 146.5 (-105)
VCU vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20
- Game Time: 4:05 PM EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- VCU Record: 28-6
- BYU Record: 24-9
VCU vs. BYU Key Players to Watch
VCU Rams
Max Shulga: Not only is Max Shulga VCU's leading scorer, averaging 15.1 points per game, but he's also leading the teams in assists (4.0) and steals (1.8). He's going to be a key player on both sides of the court in this showdown.
BYU Cougars
Richie Saunders: Both teams in this game are primarily three-point shooters which means Richie Saunders needs to bring his best stuff. He has a 43.3% field goal percentage from beyond the arc so if he gets hot on Thursday, the Cougars will be tough to beat.
VCU vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
Both teams rely on the three-point shot. BYU ranks 15th in the nation in three-point shot percentage while VCU ranks 27th. With that in mind, the first thing we should look at is how each team defends the perimeter. The Rams have a huge advantage in that area, ranking 23rd in opponent three-point field goal percentage (30.6%) while the Cougars rank 243rd (34.8%).
Not only does VCU thrive when it comes to defending the three, the Rams also do a fantastic job of creating extra scoring chances. They rank 11th in the country in extra scoring chances at +5.6, largely due to their ability to force turnovers, ranking 32nd in opponent turnovers per possession. That's another area where the Rams could take advantage with BYU ranking 205th in turnovers per possessions (17.1%).
I'll take the points with the Rams.
Pick: VCU +3.5 (-115) via BetMGM
