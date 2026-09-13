How a Weekend of College Football Chaos Works to No. 15 BYU’s Advantage

On Saturday afternoon, no. 15 BYU used a dominant second half to take down conference foe Arizona. With the win to kickoff conference play, the Cougars have positioned themselves to make another run at the Big 12 title game.

For the teams around BYU in the rankings, there were some upsets and BYU is positioned to benefit when the new AP Poll comes out on Sunday.

1. Down Goes No. 6 Oregon

By far the biggest upset of the day was Oklahoma State over no. 6 Oregon. The Cowboys came into the game carrying the longest losing streak against FBS teams in college football. The Cowboys broke their losing streak with a statement win over no. 6 Oregon.

It's highly likely that Oregon will fall below BYU in the rankings after the loss on Saturday. Especially when you factor in their entire body of work. The Ducks did not look like a top 15 team in a week one win over Boise State.

Oklahoma State could crack the top 25 when the rankings come out, but they are not a threat to leapfrog BYU after losing to Tulane in week one.

Perhaps most importantly, this is a big win for the Big 12. The league is viewed as a tier below the Big Ten and the SEC. Getting a win over a Big Ten power is important for the perception of the league, and that could benefit BYU in the long-run.

2. Michigan Takes Down No. 11 Oklahoma

After needing a miracle to beat Western Michgan (and a questionable replay decision), Michigan fell all the way out of the top 25. The Wolverines responded by taking down no. 11 Oklahoma.

The Sooners will stay in the top 20, but we expect them to fall below BYU. We also expect Michigan to re-enter the top 25, but we don't expect them to surpass BYU in the rankings.

3. No. 13 Texas Tech Survives Close Call Against Oregon State

No. 13 Texas Tech survived a close call against Oregon State. The Beavers had a lead in the fourth quarter and later in the game, a controversial pass interference call negated a long Oregon State pass that would have given the Beavers a chance to win it late. Oregon State out-gained Texas Tech 472 to 352 and had 403 passing yards.

While it's still early in the season, we have learned that this Texas Tech defense is not nearly as dominant as last year's defense. Additionally, the Red Raiders don't have enough offensive firepower with Will Hammond under center to routinely blowout opponents like last season.

It may not be the most likely outcome, but it's possible that BYU could leapfrog the Red Raiders in the AP Poll. However, the impact to the AP Poll is less meaningful than what Tech's performance could mean for BYU's chances to win the Big 12. Texas Tech was a tier above the rest of the league last season. They do not look like a team that will be heads and shoulders above the rest of the league like they were last season.

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