How BYU Has Fared Against the Big 12

Kalani Sitake

While BYU prepares for its first game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night, BYU fans are monitoring ongoing BYU-Big 12 rumors.

Today, we look back at how BYU has fared against the remaining eight Big 12 schools.

Baylor

BYU's overall record: 1-1

BYU hasn't played Baylor since 1984 when the Cougars were national champions. The two schools also faced off in 1983 when Baylor narrowly beat BYU 40-36. 

Ironically, the two schools will play each other this season on October 16.

Iowa State

BYU's overall record: 0-4

BYU is winless against Iowa State. The last time the two teams met, however, was in 1974. Iowa State beat BYU four times from 1968 to 1974.

Kansas

BYU's overall record: 0-1

Kansas beat BYU 23-20 in the only contest between the two programs.

Kansas State

BYU's overall record: 4-4

BYU and Kansas State last played each other in the 1996 Cotton Bowl when BYU beat a ranked Kansas State team 19-15.

Oklahoma State

BYU's overall record: 0-2

BYU hasn't played Oklahoma State since 1976 when they lost 49-21. 

TCU

BYU's overall record: 5-6

Former Mountain West foe TCU is riding a four-game winning streak against the Cougars.

Texas Tech

BYU's overall record: 0-1

BYU hasn't played Texas Tech since 1940 when they lost to the Red Raiders 21-20

West Virginia

BYU's overall record: 0-1

West Virginia narrowly beat BYU 35-32 in 2016 when Taysom Hill was the Cougars' quarterback.

Texas and Oklahoma are headed for the SEC. It's worth noting, however, that BYU is 4-1 against Texas and 2-0 against Oklahoma.

