How BYU QB Bear Bachmeier Stacks Up Against Big 12 Peers After 3 Games
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Bear Bachmeier is three games into his true sophomore season. The most important Bear Bachmeier stat is his impressive 15-2 record as a starter. After three weeks, the advanced metrics are also starting to highlight Bachmeier's strengths as a quarterback. In this quarterback, we will compare Bachmeier to his Big 12 peers.
1. Explosive Play Rate
Bear Bachmeier has been the best quarterback in the Big 12 when it comes to generating explosive plays. Bachmeier ranks fifth nationally in explosive play rate which combines explosive runs (10 yards or more) and explosive passes (15 yards or more). He is a big reason why BYU has been one of the most explosive offenses in college football.
2. On-Target Accuracy %
Bear Bachmeier has been a top 25 quarterback in college football in terms of on-target percentage. On-target % is defined as how often a quarterback hits a wide receiver in stride. Catchable percentage is the rate of passes that are catchable. Bachmeier is in the top 25 of both metrics and he is ranked inside the top five among Big 12 quarterbacks.
3. Yards Per Attempt
Bear Bachmeier has only played one full game so far this season, so his total passing yards don't paint the full picture of his production. Therefore, at this point of the season, we will compare quarterback by their average yards per attempt. Bear Bachmeier ranks third in the Big 12 and 17th nationally in yards per attempt. WVU's Michael Hawkins Jr. ranks first in college football in yards per attempt. The Mountaineers are probably not a Big 12 title contender this year, but they have the potential to linger around in the title race this season.
4. EPA, Boom % & Bust %
This season here at BYU On SI , we have partnered with Sports Info Solutions for unique data insights you can't find anywhere else. Today, we are introducing three new metrics:
- Expected Points Added: How many points a play added or subtracted versus what an average offense would expect in that situation. Positive is good; here it's shown per dropback.
- Boom %: How often a QB's pass attempts are big, drive-boosting plays (EPA of +1 or more).
- Bust %: How often a QB's pass attempts are drive-killers (EPA worse than -1)
Bachmeier ranks fourth in the league in expected points added per dropback.
5. Total Touchdown to Turnover Ratio
Bear Bachmeier committed his first turnover of the season at Colorado State. Before that, Bachmeier ranked first in the league in total touchdown to total turnover ratio. Bachmeier still ranks highly after the interception. Bachmeier ranks fourth in the Big 12 with a total TD/turnover ratio of 8:1.
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist