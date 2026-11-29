Coming into Saturday, no. 10 BYU's playoff hopes were on the line. BYU was leapfrogged the week before by Wake Forest for not winning comfortably against Kansas. The Cougars were in danger of another close game at halftime of the Cincinnati game, leading 14-10.

Then, BYU put together its best second half of the season, outscoring Cincinnati 28-0 on its way to a convincing 42-10 win. Was BYU's win enough to make the playoff? In this article, we'll break down how not only the BYU result but also all of Saturday afternoon's results impacted BYU's playoff hopes.

BYU Looked the Part Against Cincinnati

Every year at this point of the season, the playoff-worthy teams start to separate themselves from the rest. There will be moments where games appear close, but then the playoff team steps on the throat of its opponent and ends the game. That's exactly what BYU did against Cincinnati. With a fully healthy LJ Martin, BYU showed how good it can be on both sides of the ball.

Remember, many analysts expected Texas Tech to leapfrog BYU after the Red Raiders dominated TCU. BYU did everything it could to avoid that, dominating the same Cincinnati team that embarassed Texas Tech earlier in the season.

The committee has kept BYU in the top 10 for its strong resume, including arguably the best win among playoff teams with the win over no. 4 Notre Dame. Where BYU has lacked, is style points. The Cougars were surpassed by Wake Forest last week since the Demon Deacons were beating teams in more convincing fashion.

BYU won in style on Saturday, and they put the committee in a position where it will be very, very hard to keep BYU out. In the words of Robert Griffin III on the broadcast, "No way they can keep BYU out now.".

USC Delivers the Help BYU Needs

A win over Cincinnati would not have been enough to secure a playoff spot. With the potential Big Ten champion sitting behind BYU in the rankings (Oregon, Iowa, or Indiana), there was a chance for the Big Ten champion to steal BYU's playoff bid, even if BYU stayed at no. 10 in the rankings. That's why BYU needed one of the teams ranked ahead of them to lose and open up an additional at-large spot for BYU to be safely in the field.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

USC delivered the help BYU needed on Saturday with a blowout win over no. 9 UCLA. UCLA will fall out of the 12-team bracket after losing back-to-back games. The Bruins will finish the season 10-2, but their resume doesn't stack up well against the rest of the bubble teams. It also doesn't help UCLA's case that Michigan got embarrassed by Ohio State on Saturday. Michigan ended UCLA's undefeated season just last week.

With UCLA out of the playoff picture, that opens up an at-large spot and BYU is positioned to take it. It's impossible to say that BYU is locked in the playoff as long as their is a committee changing the ways they rank teams seemingly every week. However, it would almost require conspiracy levels of corruption to push BYU out after the USC-UCLA result.

BYU's Case to Surpass Wake Forest

If Wake Forest was rewarded for winning convincly last week, does BYU have a case to surpass Wake Forest in Tuesday's rankings? BYU beat Cincinnati in the same way that Wake Forest has beaten up on inferior opponents this season. On the surface, it seems unlikely that Wake Forest would move down the rankings after beating Duke 31-7.

However, BYU has a better case than you might think. Wake Forest came into the day with one ranked win over no. 19 Louisville. Louisville lost to unranked Kentucky on Saturday, finishing the regular season 8-4. Louisville's loss could drop them out of the top 25 next week, giving Wake Forest zero ranked wins by the time the next rankings come out on Tuesday.

The committee moved Wake Forest ahead of BYU after beating Georgia Tech 50-29. That same Georgia Tech team lost 63-0 to Georgia on Saturday. The SMU team that Wake Forest blew out two weeks ago? The Mustangs were blown out by Notre Dame last week and lost to Stanford this week.

Wake Forest has played one playoff team in Miami and trailed 31-7 late in the third quarter. BYU has a case to leapfrog Wake Forest in next week's rankings, especially since BYU added the style points that the committee has been looking for.

Other Saturday Outcomes That Could Help BYU

As of this writing, there are other Saturday games that could boost BYU's playoff chances as well. No. 6 Alabama is trailing rival Auburn in the first half, and Washington leads no. 12 Oregon in the first half. An Oregon loss would eliminate them from playoff contention, and BYU could leapfrog Alabama if they lose to an unranked Auburn squad.

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