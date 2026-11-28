The BYU football program has never been in a better position to make the College Football Playoff going into the final week of the regular season. As of Saturday morning, BYU has a 73% chance to make the playoff, the 9th best odds in college football. However, BYU does not control its own destiny. The Cougars could be pushed out of the playoff by conference championship outcomes even if they don't move down the rankings.

There are three games on Saturday that will impact BYU's CFP hopes the most, and all of them kickoff at the same time: 1:30 PM Mountain Time. If two of these outcomes go BYU's way, the Cougars could be locked into the playoff.

No. 10 BYU vs Cincinnati

In our opinion, the "style points" narrative is overblown when it kicks off in September. In September, the only thing that matters is winning. By November, however, style points becomes a real thing for the CFP committee. Two of the teams ranked behind BYU - Texas Tech and Iowa - won in blowout fashion already. To maintain its spot in the CFP rankings, BYU may need to blowout the same Cincinnati team that beat Texas Tech in convincing fashion earlier this season.

BYU is favored by three scores against Cincinnati. To avoid slipping in the rankings and potentially missing the playoffs, it would really help if BYU covered that spread.

It goes without saying that BYU will not make the playoff unless it beats Cincinnati.

No. 9 UCLA vs no. 15 USC

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The most important national game for BYU on Saturday, by far, is no. 9 UCLA vs no. 15 USC. If UCLA wins, BYU will be sweating out its playoff positioning during championship weekend. If UCLA loses, it will open up an extra at-large spot that could give BYU breathing room.

The national narrative is not helping BYU right now. The national media is already pushing for a team like Iowa to be in the playoff, even though Iowa's resume doesn't remotely compare to BYU's resume. Will the committee really put only one Big Ten team in the playoff? The media is doing its part to ensure two get in. It could be BYU that is pushed out if that happens. That's why the UCLA-USC outcome is so important.

A UCLA loss would greatly increase the odds that the Big Ten only gets one team in.

No. 8 Wake Forest vs Duke

BYU has a better resume than Wake Forest, but the Demon Deacons leapfrogged BYU last week because of the way they are dominating teams. What if Duke keeps it close against Wake Forest while BYU blows out Cincinnati? That could open the door for BYU to slide up a spot, potentially.

If Duke managed to pull off the upset, it could open an at-large spot as well.

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