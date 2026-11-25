On Tuesday evening, BYU stayed at no. 10 in the latest CFP rankings. While the Cougars would be in the playoff if the season ended today, that doesn't mean they control their own destiny. BYU still needs some help to make the 12-team field.

The reason why BYU still needs help to secure a playoff spot is because Wake Forest leapfrogged BYU in the latest rankings. The Demon Deacons had a blowout win over a terrible Georgia Tech team, and that was enough to impress the committee since BYU needed triple overtime to beat Kansas.

A win over Georgia Tech did not materially improve Wake Forest's resume, so it's clear that the committee moved Wake Forest up for that way they are beating bad teams in dominant fashion.

BYU Grouped with Three Other Teams in Rankings Debate

CFP Chair Hunter Yuracheck told the media that the debate in the room was about Wake Forest, UCLA, BYU, and Texas Tech.

"I'll tell you, the discussion -- we always look at the inflection points of that 11 and 12 teams that are going to potentially be in the playoff or teams that could potentially be out of the playoff, but there was really more discussion between Wake Forest, UCLA, BYU and Texas Tech than there really was Texas Tech, Oregon and Iowa. Those teams, Wake Forest, UCLA, BYU, Texas Tech, you've got three that are 10-1, one that's 9-2. All very deserving teams to be ranked there at 8, 9, 10 and 11." Hunter Yuracheck, CFP Chair

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Yuracheck's comments are important, because it signals there is a gap between those four teams and the group of Big Ten teams that are currently on the outside looking in, headlined by no. 12 Oregon and no. 13 Iowa.

BYU has an edge over no. 12 Oregon and no. 13 Iowa. As long as BYU beats Cincinnati, it's fair to assume that BYU will remain ahead of those teams in the rankings.

The problem for BYU, however, is that all three of the other teams control their own destiny. If Texas Tech, Wake Forest, and UCLA win out, they will play in their conference title games for a chance to earn automatic bids. BYU won't have the same chance to earn an automatic bid if Tech beats TCU this week.

As it stands, there is a spot for all four of Wake Forest, UCLA, BYU, and Texas Tech in the playoff since Indiana fell out with a loss to Washington. However, there is a nightmare scenario for BYU where UCLA could lose the Big Ten championship game which would send either Oregon, Iowa, or Indiana to the playoff automatically. Assuming the committee doesn't punish UCLA for playing an extra game, BYU would be the first team out of the College Football Playoff.

That's why the UCLA-USC game is the most important national game for BYU's playoff hopes. If the Bruins lose to the Trojans, it would free up an extra spot in the CFP and the Cougars would be safely in the field.

As of this morning, USC is favored by seven points over the Bruins.

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