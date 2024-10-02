How BYU Transfers Have Performed at Their New Schools
After the 2023 season, 16 players transferred away from the BYU football program. Today, we're checking in on those players to see how they are performing at their new schools.
Danny Saili - Arkansas
At the time he entered, Danny Saili was the biggest loss to the transfer portal. The defensive tackle was a projected starter for BYU before he entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas after Spring camp.
Saili has played sparingly for Arkansas in 2024. He has appeared in a pair of games on defense and he has played a total of 16 snaps. He has struggled in limited reps. Saili has a PFF grade of 42.6, the second lowest on the Arkansas defense.
In hindsight, BYU has been just fine at that position with the emergences of John Nelson and Blake Mangelson. Still, Saili could have provided some valuable depth at defensive tackle.
Michael Daley - Rice
Former BYU linebacker and defensive end Michael Daley ended up at Rice. Daley has played in four games for the Owls this season and has played a total of 71 defensive snaps. Daley has a career high three quarterback pressures for Rice this season.
John Henry Daley - Utah
If Danny Saili wasn't the biggest loss to the transfer portal, it was John Henry Daley. Daley was a future starter at defensive end for BYU. John Henry transferred to Utah and he's played sparingly for the Utes. Daley has played 13 total snaps on defense, mostly against Southern Utah. Daley had one sack in that game.
Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters - New Mexico
Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters has appeared in three games as a running back for the Lobos. Maiava-Peters has had some success, running for 37 yards on just 6 attempts.
Ryder Burton - West Virginia
Quarterback Ryder Burton transferred to West Virginia to sit behind Garrett Greene. Burton has not played for the Mountaineers this season.
Quenton Rice - Kansas State
Quenton Rice dealt with multiple injuries at BYU that limited his availability. Rice walked on at Kansas State to join his brother who signed with the Wildcats in the most recent recruiting class. Rice has not played a defensive snap for the Wildcats.
Naseri Danielson - San Jose State
Former BYU walk-on Nas Danielson has appeared in 3 games and 32 total snaps for San Jose State. He has been credited with two tackles by PFF.
Dom Henry - FAU
Dom Henry has played over 130 snaps for FAU this season. He has 3 receptions for 38 yards.
Zion Allen - Southern Utah
Zion Allen has appeared in two games for the SUU defense and played seven total snaps.
Kade Moore - Weber State
Kade Moore has played in one game for Weber State this season against Washington. He didn't have any receptions in that game.
Dylan Rollins - Montana State
Former BYU offensive lineman Dylan Rollins has appeared in two games for Montana State and played a total of 21 snaps.
Devin Downing - Southern Utah
Former BYU wide receiver Devin Downing has 5 receptions for 44 yards for the Thunderbirds.