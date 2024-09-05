How to Watch BYU Football at SMU
On Friday, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program face their first road test of the 2024 season. BYU will travel to Dallas to take on the SMU Mustangs in a Big 12-ACC matchup. The game not only kicks off week two of college football, it also kicks off Power Four competition for both teams. Below is all the information you need to either watch or listen to the game.
How to Watch BYU at SMU
This game will only be available to watch on ESPN2. You can listen to the game on BYU radio or KSL Newsradio.
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Listen: BYURadio.org, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Kickoff Time: 5 PM Mountain Time
Game Info
BYU (1-0) vs SMU (2-0)
Friday September 6, 2024
5:00 PM MT Kickoff
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (32,000)
The Cougars opened the 2024 season with a convincing win over Southern Illinois. SMU is 2-0 after kicking off its season in week zero against Nevada. In that game, the Mustangs were favored by four touchdowns. The game was much closer than oddsmakers anticipated, as SMU needed a fourth quarter comeback to take down the Wolfpack.
BYU is 4-0 all time against SMU. The last time these two teams met was in 2022 when BYU took down SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.
Uniform Info
Earlier this year, BYU unveiled the uniforms it will wear in every game this season. BYU will wear the navy helmets with the white facemasks. They will also wear the all white uniforms with navy accents. This will be the first time that BYU has worn navy helmets and all white uniforms since the Gary Crowton era. This exact combination has not been worn before.
SMU will also wear a new uniform combination for this game. The Mustangs are doing a "red out" game and wearing new red uniforms.