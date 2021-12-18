Independence Bowl Delayed Due to Weather

This article will be updated with weather updates

Just 45 minutes prior to game time, BYU officials announced that the Independence Bowl featuring BYU and UAB had been delayed due to weather. Kickoff, which was originally set for 1:30 PM MST, was moved back to 2:00 PM MST. UPDATE: Only 10 minutes later, kickoff was moved back up 19 minutes to 1:41 MST.

This article will be updated with more information should there be further weather delays.

Rain Expected in Shreveport

Wet conditions were expected when BYU and UAB kick off in Shreveport - there was 100% chance of rain on Saturday. "Showers and thundershowers during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. Morning high of 70F with temps falling to near 50. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%."

BYU starting quarterback will not start against UAB due to an injury he suffered against USC. Backup quarterback Baylor Romney will start in his place.

BYU starting right tackle Harris LaChance will play against UAB. He has missed the last eight games.

UAB star running back DeWayne McBride will play against BYU according to Brett McMurphy. McBride was questionable coming into this week.

How to Watch, Stream, or Listen BYU vs UAB

TV/Streaming: ABC | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial



RADIO: BYU Sports Network

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Live Stats

Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

NOTE: On Friday, all Disney-owned channels (which include ESPN & ABC) were taken off YouTube TV. If you plan on watching the game on YouTube TV, the channel will not be available.

Game Information

BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)

Saturday, Dec. 18

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CST

Shreveport, Louisiana

Independence Stadium (50,000)

Coming into this game, BYU is ranked no. 13 in the CFP rankings. At no. 13, BYU is the highest ranked team to ever participate in the Independence Bowl. The Independence Bowl is one of the oldest bowl games in college football. The first Independence Bowl featured Tulsa and McNeese State in 1976.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI