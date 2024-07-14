Initial BYU Football Rating in EA Sports College Football Revealed
The EA Sports College Football video game will be released this week. In a video posted by YouTube streamer Eric Rayweather, Rayweather showed the uniform combinations of every team in the game. It also revelaed the team ratings for every team in the game. BYU was rated an 80 overall, tied for 12th in the Big 12 conference.
BYU's offensive ratings was 75, tied for last in the conference. BYU's defense was slightly better with a rating of 78. That was tied for 9th in the Big 12.
It's worth noting that Rayweather was streaming the beta version of the game, so a few things are subject to change. However, the overall ratings for the Big 12 teams were directionally similar to the Big 12 preseason poll, so it's unlikely there will be much material movement in the ratings when the actual game is released.
Big 12 Team Ratings
Here are the team ratings for all 16 Big 12 teams.
- Utah - 88
- Arizona - 87
- Colorado - 87
- Kansas - 87
- Oklahoma State - 87
- Kansas State - 85
- Texas Tech - 85
- Iowa State - 84
- UCF - 84
- Baylor - 82
- West Virginia - 82
- BYU - 80
- TCU - 80
- Arizona State - 79
- Cincinnati - 79
- Houston - 79
Big 12 Offense Ratings
- Colorado - 89
- Utah - 87
- Arizona - 87
- Kansas - 87
- UCF - 85
- Oklahoma State - 83
- Texas Tech - 83
- Kansas State - 82
- Iowa State - 82
- West Virginia - 82
- Baylor - 80
- TCU - 78
- BYU - 75
- Arizona State - 75
- Cincinnati - 75
- Houston - 75
Big 12 Defense Ratings
- Utah - 88
- Colorado - 84
- Oklahoma State - 84
- Kansas State - 84
- Arizona - 82
- Kansas - 82
- Iowa State - 82
- Texas Tech - 80
- UCF - 78
- TCU - 78
- BYU - 78
- West Virginia - 76
- Baylor - 76
- Houston - 76
- Arizona State - 74
- Cincinnati - 74