Injury Availability Report for BYU Football vs Baylor
Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program are preparing to kickoff against Baylor for a morning contest in Waco. Sitake joined Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell for an injury update before the game. Here is the availability report for BYU vs Baylor.
Hinckley Ropati, who hasn't played since SMU, is available for BYU against Baylor. That was announced earlier in the week.
Ropati's return is timely since the injuries continue to pile up at running back. LJ Martin is not available for this game. BYU is hoping to get him back after the bye week for the Arizona game. Sione Moa, who was a breakout performer in last week's game against Kansas State, will not play against Baylor. Moa was injured on his touchdown run against the Wildcats. In summary, Hinckley Ropati, Enoch Nawahine, Miles Davis, and Pokaiaua Haunga will be the four running backs for BYU. Haunga, a true freshman, got some more reps for BYU against Kansas State.
Starting right guard Sonny Makasini, who has missed the last two games due to injury as well, is available and will start against the Bears. His backup, Austin Leausa, was dinged up against Wyoming and was not available against Kansas State. Leausa is available for this game as well.
Evan Johnson, who got the start at cornerback against Kansas State, is not available. Mory Bamba missed the first three games due to injury, but he was back in the lineup last week for Kansas State. Bamba and Collins will likely start at cornerback with Jakob Robinson at nickel.