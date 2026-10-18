Inside the Final Six Minutes of BYU's Dramatic Win Over Notre Dame

What a night in Provo. On Saturday night, no. 8 BYU took down no. 2 Notre Dame in one of the biggest wins in program history. The Cougars were in control of the game in the second half, leading 21-0 and on the cusp of getting the ball back in prime field position. Then, Cannon DeVries muffed a punt in BYU territory and the Fighting Irish recovered.

Even though BYU's defense held Notre Dame to a field goal, that play completely flipped the momentum of the game. The Fighting Irish defense got a stop on the ensuing possession and BYU went for a head-scratching fake punt deep in their own territory. The play had no chance and the Cougars gifted the Fighting Irish a possession deep in their own territory.

Early in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame capitalized on the momentum and took a 24-21 lead. It looked like the Fighting Irish were about to pull away when Bear Bachmeier threw an interception deep in Notre Dame territory.

But as Lee Corso would say: not so fast, my friend. The Cougars reversed the momentum in the final six minutes.

Bear Bachmeier Delivers in the Fourth Quarter...Again

After the BYU defense forced a three-and-out and Cannon DeVries put BYU in a good position with a nice punt return, Bear Bachmeier took the field with 5:29 remaining. At the start of the drive, Bachmeier faced a 3rd & 5 from midfield. Bachmeier delivered a strike to Jojo Phillips to move the chains.

After an incompletion on first down, Bachmeir delivered one of his best throws of the night to Legend Glasker for a 26-yard gain. Bachmeier layered the throw above the linebacker and in front of the safety for the chunk-yardage gain.

That play put BYU at the Notre Dame 15 with 3:30 remaining. That's when BYU leaned on Bear Bachmeier's legs. Bachmeier had back-to-back runs up the middle for the first down.

The Cougars were facing 1st & Goal from the five. There was just over two minutes remaining when Bachmeier ran up the middle again for a short gain. After a pair of Bachmeier runs, BYU faced 3rd & Goal from the one. The BYU offensive line jumped offsides and suddenly the Cougars faced a 3rd & Goal from the six.

On third down, Notre Dame brought the house. Bachmeier drifted away from the pass rush and found Walker Lyons over the middle for the score. It was a perfect throw considering the circumstances and Lyons came down with it.

Bear Bachmeier is as good as any quarterback in college football in the clutch. With the win over Notre Dame, Bear Bachmeier improved to 9-0 in games that were one-score games in the fourth quarter. Bachmeier has the ability to win games in a variety of ways. He is a winner.

The BYU Defense Bends But Doesn't Break

Trailing 28-24, Notre Dame needed a touchdown to win the game. CJ Carr and the Fighting Irish took the field with 1:47 remaining and two timeouts.

Notre Dame faced a fourth down right away. On 4th & 3, Carr found Jaden Greathouse for a seven-yard gain to move the chains.

Isaiah Glasker nearly ended the game when Cade Uluave pressured Carr into a premature throw. Glasker laid out but the ball fell off his fingertips. The Fighting Irish took advantage of the extra life. Two plays later, CJ Carr found Greathouse for a chunk-yardage gain on 3rd & 10. Greathouse managed to get a foot down inbounds for an acrobatic catch. It was one of many acrobatic catches for the Notre Dame receiving corps.

After the 24-yard connection from Carr to Greathouse, Notre Dame was at the BYU 39 with 43 seconds remaining. Carr carved through the BYU defense with a pair of completions to Jordan Faison. Suddenly, Notre Dame was within striking distance with 26 seconds remaining.

0:26 remaining from the 19: CJ Carr tested BYU defensive back Matthias Leach. Leach was playing critical snaps since Jayven Williams left the game with an injury. Leach was in perfect position and forced Carr into an overthrow.

0:20 remaining from the 19: CJ Carr finds his tight end for a five-yard gain. Raider Damuni (who was great all night in his first game back from injury), is credited with the tackle.

0:15 remaining from the 14: Another Carr incompletion sets up another fourth down.

0:10 remaining from the 14: Notre Dame gets six yards on 4th & 5 to keep the game alive.

0:04 remaining from the 8: Carr rolls to the right and the pass falls incomplete. Game over.

It was BYU veteran defensive back Evan Johnson that was in coverage on the final play. The BYU defense bent on the final drive, but it didn't break. It made Notre Dame fight for every yard and the Fighting Irish ran out of time.

the final play pic.twitter.com/AWXG1yNJX6 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 18, 2026

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.