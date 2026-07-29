Is a Freshman WR Breakout Realistic for BYU? Here’s What the Data Says

BYU goes into the 2026 season with high expectations. The Cougars bring back more production than almost any team in the country on defense, and BYU brings back key offensive players like Bear Bachmeier and LJ Martin. One position that doesn't return as much proven production is the wide receivers.

BYU has talent to work with in the wide receiver room, but it is unproven. There is a real chance that BYU will need to rely on at least one or two freshmen wide receivers in 2026. If BYU turns to a freshman wide receiver like Legend Glasker or Jaron Pula, how realistic is it to expect a breakout season?

It's certainly possible. We did a study of freshmen wide receivers that contributed for Power Four teams in 2025. In 2025, 15 freshmen wide receivers accounted for 400 or more receiving yards. Miami breakout star Malachi Toney led all freshmen wide receivers with over 1,200 receiving yards last season. Perhaps most notably, these freshmen were contributing for some of the best teams in the sport like Miami, Oregon, Texas, USC, and Alabama. In other words, it's possible to reach the College Football Playoff with freshmen wide receivers in the rotation.

Here is the list of all 15 freshmen wide receivers and where they played in 2025.

Freshmen wide receiver production in 2025 | BYU On SI

What it Means for BYU

What do these wide receivers have in common and what does it mean for BYU? Most of these wide receivers were four-star prospects that arrived with high expectations. 8 out of the top 10 were four-star recruits. The data suggests that if you're going to contribute right away, you likely have to be a coveted recruit.

Jaron Pula fits that description for BYU. Pula was a four-star recruit with offers from all over the country. In fact, Pula came out of high school with a better rating than players like Malachi Toney and Parker Livingstone who weren't consensus four-star recruits. One criteria for blue-chip recruits is that they are expected to contribute early in their careers. Pula is already 200 pounds and he has the talent to play right away. It remains to be seen if he can learn the playbook and gain the trust of wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake.

Based on Spring Camp, Legend Glasker looked like the freshman wide receiver that was most likely to breakout in 2026. Glasker would have to overcome the odds to contribute right away as a three-star recruit. Dezmen Roebuck (Washington) and Chris Barnes (Wake Forest) were three-star recruits that made instant impacts as freshmen. However, there were dozens of three-star wide receivers in their class, so the odds of finding a three-star wide receiver that can contribute right away are slim.

If our observations from Spring Camp were any indication, Glasker has the talent to overcome the odds and produce right away.

The best BYU wide receivers typically find ways to get on the field for BYU as freshmen. Recent examples include Neil Pau'u, Dax Milne, and Gunner Romney. However, it's rare for them to exceed 400 receiving yards as a freshman. Players that exceeded 400 receiving yards as freshmen include some of BYU's best wide receivers like Austin Collie and Cody Hoffman. Ross Apo and McKay Jacobson also reached that threshold.

Most importantly, the data suggests that BYU can accomplish its goals with freshmen wide receivers in the rotation. The best programs recruit freshmen that are ready to play right away. BYU signed its best class of the modern era back in December. It's possible for BYU to expect contributions from Legend Glasker and Jaron Pula while competing for a Big 12 championship.

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