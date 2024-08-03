Jay Hill Says BYU 'Hit a Home Run' with the Defensive Freshman Class
The BYU football program wrapped up the third practice of Fall camp on Friday. After practice, defensive coordinator Jay Hill met with the media. Hill gave a glowing review of the freshman class on defense, saying BYU "hit a home run with a lot of those guys."
"We're only a short while into that freshman class, but I think we hit a home run with all those guys," Hill said. "Ephraim [Asiata] is one that you see his physicality show up. He's a football player. He's just nifty, he understands the game. He knows where the ball is at and he's been making good plays, but I think we hit a home run with a lot of those guys in that freshman class."
Hill continued, "Tommy Prassas, Faletau Satuala in the safety group I think have done a phenomenal job. Ephraim Asiata, Kini Fonohema, those guys stand out...that freshman class is going to be special." Hill later gave a shoutout to Jonathan Kabeya as well. You can listen to his comments in the video at the top of this article.
Tommy Prassas and Faletau Satuala have joined a BYU safety room with six players that have started games in college. Hill described the competition as "Battle Royale". If either Prassas or Satuala is going to crack the two-deep in 2024, they will have to beat out some veterans to do it.
BYU has been in need for more pass rushers since 2018. Ephraim Asiata and Kinilau Fonohema fit that description. Weight is always a question mark for true freshmen in the trenches. Ephraim Asiata will need to add more weight before he can be an every-down player. He is listed at 210 pounds. Kini Fonohema is in the same boat at 210 pounds. For reference, starting defensive ends Tyler Batty and Isaiah Bagnah weigh 275 pounds and 245 pounds, respectively.
Jonathan Kabeya, a defensive back from Texas, has been running with the cornerbacks. Kabeya has the potential to make an immediate impact in 2024.