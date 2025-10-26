Kalani Sitake Provides Brief Injury Update on Star Running Back LJ Martin
BYU star running back LJ Martin suffered an injury against Iowa State and never returned. Martin's last carry of the game came late in the first quarter, and he left the field for an x-ray shortly after suffering the injury. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, but there was never an update on his long-term status.
After the game, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake was asked about his star running back. While Sitake declined to comment on Martin's status moving forward, he did provide a brief update, saying he hopes "LJ is ready to go by the time we take the field in the next couple weeks." On whether he was concerned that Martin couldn't finish the game, Sitake said, "Oh yeah, always concerned with the guys that get hurt and that can't finish the game. But you know, Preston was able to step in and Enoch was able to step in and, you know, hopefully, hopefully LJ's ready to go by the time we take the field in next couple of weeks, but I I can't tell on that right now. It is concerning that he didn't finish, but, we've seen guys not finish before and come back the next time. I, I'm going to stay positive and be optimistic about it."
Martin came into the game against Iowa State tied for sixth nationally in rushing yards. Martin's absence completely changes the identity of BYU's offense. BYU's depth at running back was the most concerning of any position group on the roster heading into the season, and unfortunatley for BYU, their depth is being tested in a major way.
Remember, BYU backup running back Sione Moa suffered an injury against East Carolina and he hasn't played since. BYU's third string running back was going to be Pokaiau Haunga before he left the team due to a "personal matter" at the start of Fall Camp. BYU was also expecting Hinckley Ropati to get an extra year of eligibility before the NCAA declined his request.
In Martin's absence, BYU turned to converted safety Preston Rex. Rex had 6 carries for 17 yards. The Cougars also gave a couple carries to Enoch Nawahine who tallied 10 yards on 3 carries.
There is a large drop-off between LJ Martin and the rest of the BYU running backs. If BYU hopes to accomplish its goals this season, they need to be able to run the football without relying so much on Bear Bachmeier. With that in mind, the bye week comes at a perfect time for BYU. That will give LJ Martin an extra week to heal if he's not dealing with a long-term injury.